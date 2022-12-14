PM Cares for Children Scheme to ensure comprehensive care and protection of Children in a sustained manner

New Delhi : PM CARES for Children scheme supports the children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic. The objective of the Scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of Children in a sustained manner, and enable their well being through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support till 23 years of age. The scheme is accessible through an online portal i.e. pmcaresforchildren.in.

A calculated amount has been credited in the account of each identified child in such a manner that the corpus for each child becomes Rs.10 lakhs at the time of attaining 18 years of age. Children are entitled to receive monthly stipend between the age of 18 and 23 years, by investing the corpus of Rs.10 lakhs into Monthly Income Scheme of Post Office. They will receive the amount of Rs.10 lakh on attaining the age of 23 years. Children staying with relatives are receiving Rs.4000/- per month under Mission Vatsalya Scheme. Under the scheme, provision has been made for admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan/Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya or Private Schools. Further, scholarship of Rs.20,000/- per annum is provided to all school going children of class 1-12. Children are also assisted in obtaining education loan for Professional courses/ Higher Education in India for which interest would be borne by PM CARES Fund. All children have been enrolled under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojna (AB PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs.5 lakh. The coverage of health insurance would be provided till they attain the age of 23 years.

Children can also avail the benefits of ‘Swanath Scholarship Scheme for Students’ which is implemented by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to study further in AICTE approved Institutions and courses. Under the scheme, Rs.50,000/- per annum is provided to each student for every year of study (i.e. maximum 4 years for first year admitted Degree students and maximum 3 years for Diploma Students) as lump sum amount towards payment of college fee, purchase of computer, stationery, books, equipment, software etc. These children are also covered under the initiative of AICTE, “Kaushal Augmentation and Restructuring Mission of AICTE” (KARMA), for all AICTE approved institutions in the country to overcome the dual challenge of scarcity of skilled manpower in jobs and low skill level of those who are presently in jobs. The State/UT-wise details of school going children in the Classes 1-12 who are eligible for scholarship under the PM CARES for Children Scheme including Rajasthan is at Annexure-I.

ANNEXURE-I

STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF SCHOOL GOING CHILDREN IN THE CLASSES 1-12 WHO ARE ELIGIBLE FOR SCHOLARSHIP UNDER THE PM CARES FOR CHILDREN SCHEME

Sl. No. State/UT Total Eligible Children for scholarship 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 316 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 4 Assam 51 5 Bihar 71 6 Chandigarh 12 7 Chhattisgarh 98 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 12 9 Delhi 133 10 Goa 6 11 Gujarat 204 12 Haryana 87 13 Himachal Pradesh 23 14 Jammu & Kashmir 16 15 Jharkhand 46 16 Karnataka 205 17 Kerala 107 18 Ladakh 0 19 Lakshadweep 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 399 21 Maharashtra 731 22 Manipur 19 23 Meghalaya 12 24 Mizoram 14 25 Nagaland 12 26 Odisha 103 27 Puducherry 11 28 Punjab 37 29 Rajasthan 186 30 Sikkim 0 31 Tamil Nadu 339 32 Telangana 231 33 Tripura 0 34 Uttarakhand 42 35 Uttar Pradesh 408 36 West Bengal 53 Total 3991

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.