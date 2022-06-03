DD News Conclave on Eight Years of Union Government begins today

New Delhi : With the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing eight years, DD News is organizing aNews Conclave from 3rd to 11thJune, 2022titled ‘आठसालमोदीसरकार: सपनेकितनेहुएसाकार’. The conclave will be witness to discussions on flagship initiatives of the Union Government, progress achieved in the last eight years as well as the way forward. The week-long Conclave includes one-to-one interactions with Union Cabinet Ministers as well as panel discussions with domain experts in the presence of a live studio audience. The themes include Social Empowerment, Health for All, Infrastructure Development, Defence Indigenization Internal Security, India as Vishwaguru and others.

The Conclave was formally inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur in the presence of Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEOPrasar Bharati and Shri Mayank Kumar Agrawal DG, Doordarshan at Doordarshan Bhavan today.

In the inaugural session, Union Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that the Union Government had prioritized the needs of the poor and marginalized by ensuring affordable housing with all basic amenities like toilets, electricity, functional tap connection and gas cylinders, Financial Inclusion, health coverage etc. He enumerated how the Government had empowered all sections of the society whether it is NEP for students, Startup sector for the youth, MSP increments for farmers, PLI Scheme to boost exports among others. He added further that Union Government has met all challenges like COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict and has secured the interests of the citizens at all times.

In his interview at DD News Conclave, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singhshared how the Union Government took several landmark decisions to enable Good Governance. Whether it was repealing obsolete laws, amendment of Indian Forest Act, Prevention of Corruption Act or removal of red-tapism, the Government has ensured Ease of living for citizens, he said. He also shared how the Government has empowered the youth to employ their talents in Space sector, Drones, Artificial Intelligence, AgriTech and Startup Sector among others. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said that while the people of J&K have accrued several developmental gains due to this move, vested interests are now creating unrest in order to reverse these gains.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared his thoughts on ‘जलहीकलहै’at DD News Conclave. He said that the Government’s priorities in this sector were multifold – whether it was Har Ghar Jal – Jal Jeevan Mission, river water purification, groundwater enhancement, expansion of irrigated area or increased people participation. He said that the Government has achieved progress whether in terms of 6.30 lakh new functional tap connections, Ken Betwa linking project, Atal Bhujal Yojana, launching of 75 Amrit Sarovars etc. He added that all three attributes – quantity, quality and connectivity of water were equally important for water governance.

A Panel discussion followed on ‘जलसंचयनबनेजनआंदोलन’where acclaimed water activists Padma Shri Basanti Devi, Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma, Shri Sanjay Singh and Shri Maulik Sisodia shared how water sustainability needs individual and societal efforts for water conservation, prevention of contamination and recharge of aquifers.

Further on Day one of the Conclave, a panel discussion was held on the topic ‘भविष्यकाभारत’with several eminent individuals including Olympic medallist Ms. LovlinaBorgohain, ace shooter Shri Sanjeev Rajput, ace archer Abhishek Verma, COO TechEagle Innovations Shri Anshu Abhishek, and acclaimed sand artist Shri SudarsanPattnaik. Ms. LovlinaBorgohain shared that the future of sports looks bright as there is increased interest among youngsters and their parents in pursuing sports as a career option, especially after India’s spectacular performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Shri Sanjeev Rajput mentioned that with increased availability of equipment and financial assistance from Government, several sports like shooting are losing the tag of ‘elite’ sports. The sportspersons shared how schemes like TOPS, Khelo India etc have been beneficial in their journey. Shri SudarsanPattnaik mentioned how Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi through his Mann ki Baat was increasing awareness among people about local art and artisans.

The Conclave aired on DD Newsfrom7pm on Friday, 3rd June, 2022.