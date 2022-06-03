MOU FOR IAF HERITAGE CENTRE AT CHANDIGARH

New Delhi :Banwarilal Purohit, Hon’ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT of Chandigarh and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff witnessed the ceremony for signing of MoU between UT of Chandigarh and IAF for setting up the IAF Heritage Centre at Chandigarh, today. This Heritage Centre will have artefacts, simulator and interactive boards to highlight various facets of IAF. It will also showcase the vital role played by the Service in various wars and assistance rendered for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

This joint project of Administration of UT Chandigarh and IAF is planned to be completed by October 2022. It will attract and encourage the local youth to join the armed forces. Smt Kirron Kher (Member of Parliament, Chandigarh) also witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.