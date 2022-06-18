DD INDIA UNDERTAKES EXTENSIVE ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE ONE-OF-A-KIND ‘GUARDIAN RING FOR YOGA’ PROGRAMME ON JUNE 21ST, 2022

New Delhi :A unique and innovative programme, ‘The Guardian Ring’ has been envisaged for this year’s International Yoga Day, 2022. As announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat programme, the Guardian Ring programme celebrates the movement of the Sun, underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One Earth’. From East to West, people from all countries would welcome the Sun with Yoga, celebrating the Indian tradition of Surya Namaskar or sun-salutation. This one-of-a-kind programme is being telecast live exclusively on DD India, the international channel of India’s Public Broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

In line with this year’s theme of ‘Yoga For Humanity’, the programme would showcase people of different nationalities coming together to celebrate Yoga at the crack of the dawn. On June 21st, over 80 Indian Missions and Embassies are organising Yoga Events on a grand scale at iconic locations in their countries. Several Heads of States, dignitaries and celebrities will also be participating in the same.

While the missions abroad organise Yoga activities on International Day of Yoga every year, it is the first time that it has been conceptualised in the manner of a ‘Guardian Ring’ – streaming feed from different countries starting from East, the land of the rising Sun, at 3 AM IST and subsequently moving westward.

This has been possible through extensive technical, production and engineering arrangements made by DD India, ensuring seamless streaming of 80 Yoga events from world over in a marathon broadcast from 3am to 10pm IST. From Australia to New York, from Africa to Latin America, spanning continents and timezones, DD India will bring exclusive visuals from iconic locations world over to viewers everywhere.

The mammoth programme involved collaboration with Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of External Affairs, apart from coordination with individual Missions and Embassies. The historic programme will further take India’s message of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ and showcase the unification power of India’s Yoga tradition.