‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme in Biswanath Chariali, Assam.

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Biswanath Chariali on 19.06.2022 at 12:00 Noon in premises of Kamalakanta Natya Samaj in Biswanath Chariali District of Assam.

A total of 4573 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. 218.83 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost among 2561 pre identified Divyangjan who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO in the various location of Biswanath Chariali District.

Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment will be the Chief Guest of the function and will inaugurate the camp virtually through video conference from New delhi. The function will be organized in the august presence of Shri Pallab Lochan Das, Member of Parliament, Tezpur constituency, Shri Pramodh Borthakur, MLA Biswanath LAC and shall participate ‘in person’ at main venue of the function.

Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration, Biswanath shall also be present during the function.