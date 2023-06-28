DARPG to conduct 12 National Good Governance Webinars on awarded initiatives under the PM’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration

The Prime Minister has directed Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) to hold virtual conferences/ webinars with District Collectors and other officers in which past award winners of PM’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration be invited to present their experiences with the objective of greater dissemination and replication.



In pursuance of the Prime Minister’s directions, the DARPG will conduct 12 National Good Governance Webinars in the year 2023-24. The DARPG today released the calendar for 12 Webinars under the National Good Governance Webinar Series. The National Good Governance Webinars are to be held on the last Friday of every month. The National Good Governance Webinar for June 2023 will be held on 30 June 2023 on the theme “SAMAGRA SHIKSHA”. The speakers would be District Collector Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh and District Collector Mahesana, Gujarat. District Collectors of all Districts of India and Secretaries of Administrative Reforms, State Administrative Training Institutes and Central Training Institutes, Officials of concerned line Departments of State Governments would be participating in these webinars. The calendar for the National Good Governance Webinar series can be accessed at https://darpg.gov.in/sites/default/files/Compendium23-24.pdf



In the year 2022-23, the DARPG conducted 13 National Good Governance Webinars from April, 2022 to April, 2023 to encourage dissemination and replication of the award-winning nominations under the Scheme of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. Each webinar was attended by about 1000 officials from Line Departments, State Governments and District Collectors.



The Vice President of India released the compendium of the National Good Governance Webinar Series 2022-23 on 20th April 2023 in the inaugural session of Civil Services Day events 2023.



