DAMAGES TO ROAD ON NH-07 DUE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ON 13.07.2022 UNDER DISTRICT -CHAMOLI

New Delhi :Heavy unprecedented rains on 13.07.2022 in District-Chamoli, of 79.4 mm against an average rainfall of 39mm during last one week has caused extensive damage to certain parts of NH-07 Highway which has been promptly attended to and traffic restored. Traffic with caution has also been restored in two severely damaged locations of Km. 398+500(Karanprayag) and Km. 419+900(Pursari) and contractor is in the process of restoring the road in full width.

Recent media reports have alleged that the government has engaged a blacklisted company for execution of prestigious Chardham Project. NHIDCL hereby clarifies that no blacklisted contractor is engaged on any of its projects and the selection of contractors for its projects are made after a prescribed due diligent process. The companies engaged are executing number of Central and State Government infrastructure projects

The roads are being constructed on EPC mode in which the contractor is responsible for restoration of defects for four years even after construction. NHIDCL is committed to building high quality highway infrastructure in the country.