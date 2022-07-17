India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199.98 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.98 Cr (1,99,98,89,097) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,63,22,345 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.79 Cr (3,79,82,251) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,322 2nd Dose 1,00,79,660 Precaution Dose 60,21,211 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,27,518 2nd Dose 1,76,52,093 Precaution Dose 1,14,59,871 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,79,82,251 2nd Dose 2,62,02,322 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,08,43,400 2nd Dose 5,01,13,916 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,88,87,272 2nd Dose 50,58,64,044 Precaution Dose 62,19,363 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,68,118 2nd Dose 19,45,59,339 Precaution Dose 45,13,607 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,60,055 2nd Dose 12,15,70,899 Precaution Dose 2,81,53,836 Precaution Dose 5,63,67,888 Total 1,99,98,89,097

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,449. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 17,790 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,81,441.

20,528 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,92,569 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.94 Cr (86,94,25,632) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.23%.