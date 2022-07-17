National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199.98 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.98 Cr (1,99,98,89,097) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,63,22,345 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.79 Cr (3,79,82,251) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,322
2nd Dose 1,00,79,660
Precaution Dose 60,21,211
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,27,518
2nd Dose 1,76,52,093
Precaution Dose 1,14,59,871
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,79,82,251
2nd Dose 2,62,02,322
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,08,43,400
2nd Dose 5,01,13,916
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,88,87,272
2nd Dose 50,58,64,044
Precaution Dose 62,19,363
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,68,118
2nd Dose 19,45,59,339
Precaution Dose 45,13,607
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,60,055
2nd Dose 12,15,70,899
Precaution Dose 2,81,53,836
Precaution Dose 5,63,67,888
Total 1,99,98,89,097

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,449. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 17,790 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,81,441.

 

20,528 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,92,569 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.94 Cr (86,94,25,632) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.23%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.