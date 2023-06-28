Dalmia Bharat Honours Odisha’s leading Rath Shilpkars with DSP EXPERT RATH SHILPKAR SAMMAN at Rath Yatra 2023

Bhubaneshwar : Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), India’s leading cement major as part of their ‘Saluting the Expert’ initiative honoured renowned Rath Shilpkars of Odisha during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri today. Building on the shared synergies between Odisha’s Rath Shilpkars and the domain expertise offered by Dalmia DSP Cement ‘DHALAI EXPERT’ in the East region, the company paid tribute to four noted shilpkars for their superior craftsmanship with DSP Expert Rath Shilpakar Samaan. Shri. Narayana Moharana, Shri. Ganeshwar Mohapatra (Roopkar), Shri. Debadatta Moharana (Chitrakar) and Shri. Jagannath Moharana were felicitated in front of the Rathas, crafted by these Maharanas. They were presented with a plaque, a shawl and a cash award of INR 10,000 as a sign of respect.

Initiated in 2022, Dalmia Bharat’s ‘Saluting the Expert’ initiative is dedicated to the Maharana community who design and construct the Rathas – preserving Odisha’s distinctive craft traditions and adding to the rich cultural diversity of the nation. Through their expert craftsmanship and unwavering devotion, they diligently uphold the globally acclaimed Jagannath Rath Yatra and its cherished customs, ensuring its continuity and splendor.

Speaking on the occasion company spokesperson said, “Dalmia Bharat’s years of association with the state and its community has made us an integral part of Odisha and its traditions. We are proud to honour the Rath Shilpkars whose expertise is unparalleled and plays a pivotal role in preserving our country’s unique heritage artistry. We feel deeply connected with the community, celebrating its rich traditions and rejoicing in every moment of togetherness.”

In a separate event in Bhubaneshwar, celebrations were carried out in collaboration with dealer partners Sanjay Kumar Bijay Kumar, where a real time Rath was constructed at the dealer point and Rath Yatra celebrated with all stakeholders – especially who were unable to attend the Rath Yatra at Puri. Additionally, the company also felicitated 20 contractors at the event. As a special gesture, 30 special children from Ramakrushna Balashram Sundarpur, Chandaka, an orphanage that takes care of underpriviledged children were invited to celebrate the essence of Rath Yatra. The expressed feelings and sentiments of the children about the festival were displayed as an art form at the celebration site. Present at the occasion were all key patrons of Dalmia Cement.

Under Swachh Bharat Abhijan, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited’s Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works, Cuttack has conducted a cleanliness drive called “Sanitation Seva” at Puri Grand Road with support of District Collector, Municipality and authorities of Smart City Puri. 30 employees and Workmen have voluntarily come forward to join the noble cause. Further, the company also distributed refreshments and drinking water to the Rath Yatra pilgrims.