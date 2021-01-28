Dalmia Bharat Foundation felicitates DIKSHa trainees; DIKSHa, the skill training centre, is set up by DBF in association with Odisha Skill Development Authority

Cuttack: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), an arm of Dalmia Bharat Group, felicitated 21 DIKSHa trainees today at Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) in Cuttack. The students were provided 75-days training in Industrial Sewing Machine Operator (ISMO) trade. The centre also imparts 3-months training in General Duty Assistant (GDA) trade.

The ceremony was addressed by Mr. Ramawatar Sharma, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., Cuttack, Mr. S. V. N. Rao, Nodal Officer, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Bhubaneswar, Saswat Kumar Jena, ABDO, Tangi and Mr. Suvendu Das, District Employment Officer, Cuttack. Despite the pandemic and its impact on the job market, 21 trainees of ISMO trade have been recruited by Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru at an annual salary of Rs. 1, 68,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramawatar Sharma, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. said, “I heartily congratulate all the students of Diksha training centre for their hard work, dedication, and willingness to move towards a brighter future. Dalmia Bharat Foundation’s aim is not only to impart training but to make these students employable. We are committed to increase the scale by providing quality training to the underprivileged youth, thereby contributing towards skilling India.”

“In our centre, 300 students have been enrolled till now from nearby Gram Panchayats such as Safa, Garudagaon, Uchapada, Kotasahi, Byree, Paria, Solar, Barunia, Salapada, Samia, Kalakala, Kanheipur, and Chhatia. Of which, 180 students have passed and 120 have been placed with an average salary between Rs. 10,000-15,000.” added Mr. Sharma.

DIKSHa has been positively impacting the lives of trainees since its inception. Local community members including Sarpanchs, PRI members, and parents present on the occasion praised the efforts of Dalmia Cement and DIKSHa in shaping the lives of the local youth in the area.

The initiative is a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by DBF with the National Skill Development Corporation to impart vocational training and skills to 60,000 youth in the country in 10 years. DBF has centres at Rourkela, Rajgangpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, and Barkote where they provide training under the trades like bed side attendant, retail sales, electrician, beauty and wellness, and sewing machine operator.