Dalmia Bharat Accelerates Drive for Net-Zero Emissions with Transformative and Collaborative Strategy Roadmap

New Delhi : Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), one of the nations leading cement manufacturers, is accelerating its commitment towards becoming carbon negative by 2040 through its transformative and collaborative strategy roadmap. The company revealed its larger purpose that emphasised innovation, growth and sustainability through shared synergies with multiple organisations, social entities and governing bodies. These include Asian Development Bank as well as 50 local governments across the nation.

The company has already begun taking steps to replace fossil fuels through its nation-wide circular economy approach such as partnering with local governments to help in non-recyclable waste disposal. For this, DBL commissioned two chlorine dust bypass systems in its cement manufacturing units, a first-of-its-kind project in India. Additionally, the cement major set-up solar and waste heat recovery power generation for clean energy transition.

Today, more than 40% of the power generation capacity at DBL is fossil free. The company is also working on access to clean water by reducing its water footprint. This has made it 13 times water positive. By partnering with Asian Development Bank for feasibility assessment of Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU), the company is using CO2 emissions from cement plants in collaborative ways with fertilizer, soda ash and construction sector.

Commenting on the company’s strategy roadmap for net-zero emissions, Dr. Arvind Bodhankar, Executive Director, ESG & CRO, Dalmia Bharat Limited said, “As a cement producer, we are attached to people’s happiness by gluing thousands of dreams into reality. We therefore strive to give our customers only the best building materials with the lowest environmental impact. In addition, we alsp intend to drive a net-zero emissions reality with a strategy that’s aligned with our business philosophy, Clean and Green is Profitable and Sustainable.”

Through its corporate vision of being a leader in building materials and evoking pride in all stakeholders through customer centricity, innovation, sustainability and values, DBL continues to adopt zero carbon innovations. Its circular economy drive includes deployment of fossil free electricity which is a key decarbonisation driver. Simultaneously, the company is expanding its horizons towards new levers such as CCU, Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage, etc.

“We were the earliest in the heavy-industry sector to commit to carbon negative, in 2018 itself, and our efforts go beyond net-zero and towards climate change on a global scale. Our carbon negative commitment is a humble step towards meeting India’s aspirational goal of development and sustainable supply of building materials. This is also aligned with the Government of India’s commitment to become Net Zero economy by 2070,” added Dr. Bodhankar.

In line with the goal for Zero Emissions Day – to give the world a break from fossil fuels and to raise awareness about the harm caused by carbon emissions – the company’s CSR arm, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) is running specific interventions on climate related adaptation and mitigation measures. To ensure water security through efficient agricultural practices, water harvesting structures, etc. DBF is working on efficient cookstove programmes and mini solar lighting systems for clean energy transition within the community.