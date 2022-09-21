One day farmers training & visit programme at IFFCO Paradeep Unit

At the Famer Training Center (Swarnajayanti Savagar) IFFCO Campus, Paradeep, a one-day training and visitation event was held in honour of the Farmers Development Programme. Young and progressive farmers from Badabetara Coperative Society Ltd., Garadpur Block, Kendrapara, farmers from Jagatsinghpur, and farmers from Cuttack attended the programme Discussions focused on NANO UREA, DAP, SAGARIKA, WSF, and bio-fertilizers, as well as soil conservation techniques and benefits offered to farmers and group members. Sh H.V.Movva, JGM(PH) as Chief Guest , Shri A .Sahu, Government of Odisha agriculture officer, Shri Kulamani Majhi, Principal, CODET, Shri Prasanna Kumar Beura, Public Relation Officer, and Shri SK Jena, Senior Manager in Training, IFFCO guest of honour. Mr Sahu spoke about IPM of paddy & cultivation process . At this interactive session, farmers put their questions regarding use of “ NANO Fertiliser “ which have been clarified by the experts. Chief guest, Sh H.B.Movva of IFFCO highlighted benefit of Nano fertilizer and appeal to use this new product which is ecofriendly. Lastly, farmers are visiting the IFFCO Plant. This demonstrates unequivocally that IFFCO works for the benefit of farmers throughout India not only for Paradeep.