The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared glimpses from this year’s Yoga Day programme.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Dal Lake in Srinagar provided a wonderful setting for this year’s Yoga Day programme, reflecting perfect harmony with nature. The rains did not dampen the spirit of the countless people gathered there. Here are some glimpses.”

“Some more glimpses from the Yoga Day programme in Srinagar.”