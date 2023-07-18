Daily flights connecting Jaffna and Chennai commence

Daily flights connecting Jaffna and Chennai commenced yesterday marking a significant milestone in air travel between the two cities. The move will enhance regional connectivity and promote ease of travel between the two countries. The services on the route had resumed in December last year, with 4 flights a week, after a gap of three years. The introduction of this air link between Jaffna and Chennai is expected to foster closer ties and facilitate increased tourism and business activities between the regions.

In addition, ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai are likely to commence soon. High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay had informed an Indian travel agents delegation earlier this month that arrangements are being made to start the ferry services between the two countries.

At the same time, IRCON international limited had recently completed a 48 km section on the island’s northern railway line under an Indian credit line. A test run was carried out last week in which Sri Lanka’s Transport and Highways minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena and other senior officials had travelled.