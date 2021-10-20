Dabur Honey celebrates Shubho Bijoya with the Honey Collectors of Sundarbans

Kolkata : There is a saying that ‘Sharing and Giving are the ways of God’. On the occasion of Bijoya Dashmi, Dabur Honey announced a new CSR initiative to support the livelihood of honey collectors of Sundarbans, who have witnessed their livelihood being impacted due to multiple cyclones and massive floods in the region over the past few months. Christened ‘Sweetness of Giving Back’, this initiative aims to support the families of these honey collectors during these trying times.

“The Honey Collectors of Sundarbans are the backbone of the Honey Industry in India. The floods, which came on the back of the devastating second wave of COVID, has severely impacted livelihood in the Sundarbans region, destroying crops and even leading to scarcity of drinking water across villages. As part of our mission to support the families of honey collectors, Dabur will be providing dry ration and other daily essentials for the next one year, to 23 families identified in this region who are involved in the profession of honey collection. This is not only in line with our mission of being ‘Dedicated to the Health and Well-Being of every Household’, but also to spread festive smiles during this period of Durga Puja,” Dabur India Ltd. Category Head-Health Supplements, Mr. Kunal Sharma said.

To pay tribute to the Honey Collectors of Sundarbans, Dabur Honey also unveiled a digital film which seeks to promote the hard work put in by this community. Capturing the festive spirit through the happy faces celebrating Durga Puja with relishing mouth-watering Sandesh made from the fruit of their own labour i.e. Dabur Honey.

The film is conceptualised and produced by ICE Media Lab, a Content Shop specialises in content first brand films.

Debojit Saha, Creative Head, ICE Media Lab said, “The sight of the flood hit village & the state of villagers caught us numb when we reached there! During our previous assignment, we worked, ate and chatted with these people and the feeling was hitting even more. Once Dabur decided to give back to the honey collectors of Sunderbans, we decided to chip in with them. When we took the relief material, there including clothes, food and sweets, their joy had no bounds. We captured their reaction shots upon the receiving of the aid without them noticing the camera is on! It feels good to make a small impact to the community especially on the onset of Durga Puja! Pure bliss! It’s a surreal feeling.”

Youtube Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I5nRg3fXq0