NCPA to host an Odissi dance workshop by Aruna Mohanty and Talk by Rahul Acharya to celebrate Devi, the Mother Goddess

Bhubaneswar: Culminating the dance workshop series themed around Celebrating Devi on a high note, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) announces a 3-day Odissi Workshop by one of the finest Odissi dancer of the country, Aruna Mohanty. Spread across three comprehensive sessions, the practical workshop will be conducted virtually from Friday, 22nd until Sunday, 24th October. The workshop would also have noted scholar and dancer Rahul Acharya speaking on the influence of Tantra in the temple tradition of Puri on the last day.

Recognised as one of the eight classical dance forms of India, Odissi is performed by people around the world and while it is known for its lyricism and sensuality, it is greatly known for the emphasis on bhakti bhava (devotion). The workshop will give participants a chance to learn an exclusive dance choreography on the myriad forms of the Devi. In this workshop Aruna Mohanty, will be teaching the immensely popular Devi aradhana – “Aigiri Nandini Nandita Medina Viswa Vinodini Nandanute…”

Nurtured under the able guidance of Guru Gangadhar Pradhan, Aruna Mohanty has been a student and Secretary of Orissa Dance Academy. Her unique skill and versatility make her the recipient of many awards and accolades. Apart from dance, Aruna has also established herself as a choreographer. She has been a member of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Ministry of Culture, ICCR, EZCC, and served as Vice-President of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi.

From the tender age of 4, Rahul Acharya has begun his study of Odissi dace form with Guru Durga Charan Ranbir and continues to work under his guidance. Internationally renowned as a virtuosic artist, he has performed all over the globe. He has also conducted several workshops and performed at major universities around the world. Rahul is part of UNESCO’s International Dance Council. Since 2003, he has been an Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Empanelled Artist. Rahul has co-authored an authoritative book on Jagannatha Puri in 2009 and is currently working on a definitive volume about Odissi dance.

Online Odissi dance workshop by Aruna Mohanty with guest speaker Rahul Acharya

Dates: 22nd, 23rd & 24th October

Day & Time: Friday to Sunday at 6.30 pm over a Zoom call

Duration: 2 hrs

Fees: Rs. 3000

Age Group: 15+ years

Registrations –

Call: 8879114939/ 9819002515 OR

E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected]

For more details visit: https://www.ncpamumbai.com/event/celebrating-devi-odissi-online-workshop-by-aruna-mohanty-and-talk-by-rahul-acharya/