Dabur commissions Oxygen Generator Plant to save lives in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand

Rudrapur :Preparing to support community members and local authorities during a likely third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Dabur Group has installed an Oxygen Generation Plant at the Community Health Centre, Sitarganj, Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. The 250 litres/Minute capacity Oxygen Generation Unit was handed over to Smt Ranjana Rajguru, District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar and Shri Saurabh Bahuguna, MLA-Sitarganj, at a function held in the city today.

The unit, set up within 2 months, will provide Oxygen directly to the 32-bed Community Health Centre, besides providing Oxygensupport to three Primary health Centres in the region. The unit is also equipped to fill medical Oxygen cylinders. The Oxygen Generation Plant has been set up by Dabur Group’s CSR arm Dr S. K. Burman Trust and will help provide a long-term solution to meet the medical-grade oxygen demand in the city.

The unit has a compressor, dryer, Oxygen generator and storage tanks that could cater to hospitals and health centres in the region. The function was attended by Dr D S Panchpal, CMO, Udham Singh Nagar, Mr. Alok Kumar Dubey, Dabur India Ltd Unit Head-Pantnagar and Mr. Avanesh Yadav, Dabur India Ltd Unit HR Head-Pantnagar.

“With the rising COVID-19 cases during the second wave, supply of oxygen had emerged as the need of the hour. It was an unprecedented situation, and we were extremely pained by the huge loss of human life due to dire shortage of Oxygen. Community well-being has always been our priority and Dabur Group has pledged support to fight this pandemic. As part of this commitment, we have joined hands with the District Administration of Udham Singh Nagar to address the need of sufficient oxygen supply. The joint initiative will ensure uninterrupted supply of Oxygen, which is essential to bring COVID-19 linked mortality rates under control,” Dabur India Ltd CSR Head Mr. A Sudhakar said.

“I would like to thank the District Administration for their support in setting up this oxygen plant in record time. We are committed to support the citizens of the district, State and the nation at large during such unprecedented crisis. We have been working closely with the local authorities in not just rolling out relief measures but also ensuring maximum coverage of the COVID vaccination drive in the community. This new Oxygen Generator Plant in Sitarganjis another step forward in the direction of supporting the society in the fight against COVID,”Dabur India Ltd Unit Head–PantnagarMr. Alok Kumar Dubey said.

In addition to Sitarganj in Uttarakhand, the Dabur Group is also installing an Oxygen Generating Plant in Bhojpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine PowerBrands:Dabur Chyawanprash,Dabur Honey,Dabur Honitus,Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.