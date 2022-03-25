Dabur becomes first Indian ‘Plastic Waste Neutral’ FMCG Company

Dehradun : India’s largest Science-based Ayurveda major Dabur India Ltd has now become a 100% ‘Plastic Waste Neutral company’ in India, having collected, processed and recycled around 27,000 MTof post-consumer plastic waste from all over India in the 2021-22 financial year.

With this, Dabur has become the first Indian consumer goods company to achieve this landmark. Today, Dabur collects, processes and recycles the same amount of plastic waste that Dabur sells in its product packaging in a year, thereby becoming a ‘Plastic Waste Neutral’ enterprise.

“It is a matter of great pride for the entire Dabur family, who have worked towards not just collecting plastic waste from our cities, towns and villages, but also preventing the waste from reaching our landfills and oceans. This includes all types of plastic waste, from PET and HDPE bottles, PP caps and labels to multi-layered plastics and beverage cartons. As a Responsible Corporate Citizen, Dabur has always been recognized for its commitment towards sustainability and ecological responsibility. We have made significant progressin our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) journey and have now become the first Indian FMCG Company to become Plastic Waste Neutral in India,” Dabur India Ltd Executive Director-Operations Mr. Shahrukh A. Khan said.

Dabur had set itself the target of collecting, processing and recycling over 22,000MT of post-consumer plastic waste from across India in the year 2021-22. “We surpassed that target three months ahead of schedule and have enhanced our full-year target to 26,956 MT. We work with government-registered recycling partners across the country and have taken progressive actions to reduce plastic waste in cities, town, villages, while also raising awareness about plastic waste management within the community. The collected plastic waste is being sent to different Recyclers, Waste-to-Energy Plants and Cement Kilns,” Mr. Khan added.

Dabur’s Plastic Waste Management initiative was rolled out in the year 2017-18 as part of the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rule 2016, 2018 (amended). Under this initiative, Dabur has till date collected a total of over 54,000MT of plastic waste (Recyclable and Non-Recyclable) direct from the end-users with the help of around local ragpickers in 150 cities across India. Dabur has also put in place a robust audit mechanism to ensure complete transparency and compliance to the state and central regulations and guidelines on Plastic Waste Management.

Moving forward on its mission to protect the environment and roll out special initiatives for ecologically sensitive areas, Dabur announced the launch of a new ‘Save the Environment’campaign in Uttarakhand to create awareness within communities on managing plastic waste within their household. The Company will be distributing Cotton Carry Bags to replace the Plastic Bags that are currently being used in households, Dabur India Ltd Corporate Head-Environment, Health & SafetyMr. Tusar Pattnaik said.

In Uttarakhand, the Plastic Waste Collection Drive was initiated in 2018-19 and Dabur has till date collected over 1188MT of post-consumer plastic waste from across the state.

As part of this commitment, Dabur has also been working with school children across small town and villages, educating them about various types of waste and the benefits of segregating them at source. “We have also been supporting government schools by supplying them with waste-bins, sanitation facilities, Information, Education And Communication (IEC) material, etc. These initiatives, we feel, will go a long way in creating a Swachh Bharat and Swachh Himachal Pradesh. We are also working towards improving the livelihood and health of local ragpickers, waste collectors, recyclers in the state,” Mr. Pattnaik said.

Dabur is a registered brand-owner with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) since November 2018 and with all State Pollution Control Boards across the country, and is committed to collect different types of plastic waste from across the country. “We take our impact on the natural resources in the communities where we operate seriously and have put in place measures to not merely comply with regulations but to responsibly take care of our country and the Planet, preserve its beauty and resources for future generations. Every action at Dabur is a step towards a sustainable future,” Mr. Pattnaikadded.