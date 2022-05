Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meterological Department forecasted that Super Cyclonic Storm Asani has moved WNW during past 6 hrs & lay over WC & adjoining South Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am.

Besides, to move NW wards till 10th May & reach WC & adjoining NW Bay of Bengal off North Andhra & Odisha coasts. To weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm in next 48 hrs.