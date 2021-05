Bhubaneswar: CycloneYaas movement per hour around 12kmph . Landfall to be delayed, may be will start around 10-11am. Wind speed around 130kmph . Dhamra experiences wind speed reaching up to 100 kmph..

Landfall around Basudevpur- Bahanaga area ( slight north/ south of the area). Strong winds coupled with heavy showers lash Dhamra in the Bhadrak district, ahead of CycloneYaas landfall .