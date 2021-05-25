“Make such a strategy so that there is no infection anywhere”- says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the five districts with minimum infection in the state Burhanpur, Khandwa, Jhabua, Alirajpur and Bhind have been partially unlocked. The process of unlocking will begin in the remaining districts in a phased manner from June 1. We have to keep in mind that the infection does not spread anywhere and we have to plan our strategy accordingly.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that in the ‘unlock’ process, five things should be kept in mind. Hundred percent of people apply masks. More and more tests should be done. Kill-corona campaign should be continued and every patient of cold, cough, fever should be identified and treated immediately. The battle of Corona should be fought with public participation and the local Crisis Management Group should take decisions regarding their village, town and city. Every person must follow corona appropriate behaviour.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the condition and arrangements of the corona in the state through video conferencing in the Mantralaya today. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Mohammad Suleman, Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi, etc. were present in the meeting.



2422 new cases



There have been 2422 new cases of corona in the state. In the last 24 hours, 7373 patients have recovered. The number of active patients is 48 thousand 634. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 5% and today’s positivity rate is 3.4%.



Now more than 100 cases in three districts



There are now more than 100 new corona cases in three districts of the state. There are 648 cases in Indore, 529 in Bhopal and 115 in Gwalior. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to make detailed review of the reasons behind the number of more cases in Indore and Bhopal even now and to carry out the work of eradicating infection with alacrity. Taking the issue of crowd gathering seriously in Jabalpur, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to ensure that no such repetition takes place anywhere.



There should be no delay in getting injections



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that there should be no delay in bringing ‘Amphotericin B’ injections for the treatment of black fungus in the state. Injections should be ordered immediately by air.



Less than 10% infection in all 52 districts



In all 52 districts of the state, infection has now come down to less than 10% and in 7 districts Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Ratlam, Rewa, Anuppur and Sidhi, the weekly positivity rate is more than 5%. Infection is 5% and less in 45 districts of the state.



Free treatment of 15 thousand 870 patients



15 thousand 870 corona patients are being treated free of cost in the state. Of these, 8814 patients are being treated in government hospitals, 1270 patients in contracted hospitals and 5786 patients in the respective hospitals under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana. In today’s situation, 9 crore 5 lakh 43 thousand rupees have been spent under the Covid Upchar Yojana.

Related