CycloneNisarga: Mumbai Police have asked people to stay indoors between 9 am to 6 pm today; 20 teams of NDRF deployed in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Cyclone intensifies as wind speeds touch 110 kmph; now 215 km from Mumbai. Mumbai Police have asked people to stay indoors between 9 am to 6 pm today. Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai in light of cyclone Nisarga. “While it’s best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall; if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry hammer or objects that can help you break glass in case your car doors get jammed,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation asked citizens today.

Deployment of 20 teams of NDRF in Maharashtra – Mumbai 8 teams, Raigad 5 teams, Palghar 2 teams, Thane 2 teams (1 enroute), Ratnagiri 2 teams and Sindhudurg 1 team informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) .

