Total number of #COVID19 cases in India rise to 207615; 8909 new cases, 217 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: Total number of COVID19 cases in India rise to 207615 with 101497 active cases, 100302 cured/discharged and 5815 deaths. 8909 new cases, 4776 discharged, 217 deaths in last 24 hrs.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that recovery rate reached 48.07 per cent in the country and a total 95 thousand 527 people affected with corona virus have cured so far.

It said, recovery rate has improved continuously and in the first phase of lockdown, the recovery rate reached to 11.42 percent and in second phase it reached around 27 per cent. During the third phase of lockdown which ended on 18th May, the figure of recovery rate reached to 38.29 per cent.

