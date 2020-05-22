Cyclone Amphan: IAF continues to be on High State of Preparedness for undertaking Relief Operations

New Delhi: In the wake of cyclone Amphan, as part of its quick response towards Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR), the Indian Air Force (IAF) continued to be on a high state of preparedness for undertaking relief operations in the eastern parts of the country. A total of 56 Heavy and Medium Lift assets comprising of 25 fixed-wing aircraft and 31 helicopters were earmarked by the IAF.

The aircraft / helicopters were modified with required equipment for undertaking relief operations and are on standby with crew for a quick deployment at various IAF bases. The Crisis Management Cell activated at Air HQ is actively coordinating with the Civil Administration and the NDRF teams.

Two C-130 aircraft airlifted four NDRF teams, two each from Pune and Arakkonam for Kolkata on 21 May 20. Along with these teams, 8.6 tonnes of heavy equipment / machinery required to undertake relief operations by NDRF was also airlifted.

