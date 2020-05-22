Alliance Air all set to commence flight operations from 25th May with 57 flight departures per day

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited is all set to commence flight operations from 25th May 2020 with 57 flight departures per day to different destinations across the country. The detailed schedule of the flight operations from 25th May 2020 to 30th June 2020 can be seen at Alliance Air section of www.airindia.in

The airline has tried to connect maximum regional touchpoints across the country in its schedule so that travellers have the convenient option of flying back to their roots as soon as possible.

Ex Delhi, Flyers have the option of travelling to Jabalpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Dehradun, Chnadigarh, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ludhiana, Dharamshala with direct flights.

Ex Mumbai flyers can head towards Bhuj, Bhavnagar & Diu with direct flights.

Ex Hyderabad Travellers have the option of direct flights to Kolhapur, Mysuru and Pune.

Ex Bengaluru flyers can take direct flights to Kochi, Gulbarga & Mysuru.

Ex Kolkata direct flights to Guwahati, Jharsuguda & Lilabari are available.

Also regional connections with direct flight options are Jaipur to Agra, Dehradun to Pantnagar, Kolhapur to Bengaluru, Mysuru to Goa, Mysuru to Kochi, Kochi to Agatti, Pune to Belgaum, Jharsuguda to Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati to Dimapur & Imphal, Guwahati to Pasighat and futher to Tezpur.

The airline will be adhering to all government guidelines and follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The focus will now be on ensuring physical distance between passengers and minimizing contagion through contact and through frequently touched surfaces. Precautionary measures will be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts will be rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion.

It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to soar higher in the spirit of serving the nation and connecting India & beyond. To book tickets and know more about our various promotional offers log on to www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel agents.

