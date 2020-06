Cuttack: Cuttack reports 13 New COVID19 Cases , district’s tally Reaches 167 .

It should be noted that Odisha Reports Highest Single Day Spike Of COVID19 Cases. 173 New COVID19 Cases Reported In 24 Hours, Odisha’s Tally Reaches 2781. Total RT-PCR tests in Odisha so far 172621. Tests during last 24 hours: 3,611.

District-wise details of Covid19 cases in #Odisha

1. Jajpur: 19

2. Khordha: 9

3. Jharsuguda: 1

4. Nayagarh: 7

5. Cuttack: 13

6. Mayurbhanj: 13

7. Bhadrak: 4

8. Kalahandi: 2

9. Ganjam: 64

10. Gajapati: 10

11. Bolangir: 11

12. Balasore: 11

13. Puri: 1

14. Nuapada: 8

