CUO Observes 130th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha observed 130th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, educationist, statesman, philosopher, social reformer, anthropologist, historian and economist and the principal architect of the Constitution of India, at its campus on 14 April 2021 and paid floral tributes to him. Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor addressed the University community on this occasion and highlighted the great contribution of Ambedkar to our nation. He said “Dr. Ambedkar was instrumental in designing and delivering important socio economic frameworks including the Constitution of India, Finance Commission, Reserve Bank of India and guidelines for equity and inclusive development. He advocated autonomy of the University so that education can reach the marginalized sections of the society as recently it has been reflected in National Education Policy 2020.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das highlighted the contribution of Ambedkar to modern Indian education, nation building process and social changes. Prof. Akshay Rout, Former Director General, Election Commission of India, Former Director General in Swachh Bharat Mission and presently Visiting professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, CUO, described Ambedkar as most distinguished personality of the World, who in a one stroke, gave the power of governance to the common citizen of India and enforced the rights of marginalized sections of the society by authoring the Indian constitution.

Prof. P. Durgaprasad highlighted the contribution of Dr. Ambedkar who gave life to the concept and practice of rights, civic responsibilities, individual and community participation, social inclusion and idea of Panchayati Raj. He said “Dr. Ambedkar gave ‘voice’ to marginalized sections in Indian society.

Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources appreciated the major contribution of Babasaheb in ‘the making of modern India’. He said “No person can Ambedkar. We should propagate his thoughts in the society, which is the best tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar”.

Prof. E. Rajarao, Visiting Professor of English; Prof. Bhagabat Patra, Visiting Professor of Economics; Sh. K. Kosala Rao, Registrar I/c & Finance Officer and Dr. Ram Sankar, Controller of Examinations attended and deliberated the major contributions of Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. Kapila Khemundu, HoD I/c, Sociology and Chairman of SC/ST Cell of the University extended a vote of thanks. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer of the University coordinated the programme. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff attended virtually via Google meet. All the participants of the function have followed the COVID-19 protocol.

