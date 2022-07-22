New Delhi : Crude oil production during June 2022 was 2439.32 TMT, which is 3.01% lower than target for the month and 1.71% lower than the production of June 2021. Cumulative crude oil production during April-June, 2022 was 7459.22 TMT, which is 1% lower than target for the period but 0.62% higher than production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of June 2022 and cumulatively for April-June 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target June (Month) April-June (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC (Nomination Block) 19869.61 1643.50 1625.29 1621.92 100.21 4987.83 4969.63 4812.14 103.27 OIL (Nomination Block) 3571.00 274.72 257.17 246.52 104.32 804.49 773.85 742.34 104.24 Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime) 7400.88 596.69 556.86 613.32 90.79 1742.47 1715.74 1858.52 92.32 Total 30841.49 2514.92 2439.32 2481.75 98.29 7534.79 7459.22 7413.00 100.62

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during June 2022 was 1625.29 TMT, which is 1.11% lower than target of the month and 0.21% higher when compared with production of June 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-June, 2022 was 4969.63 TMT, which is 0.36% lower than target for the period but 3.27% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Production is mainly lower due to lower condensate generation in Bassein and Tapti Daman area.

Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during June 2022 was 257.17 TMT, which is 6.39% lower than the target of the month but 4.32% higher when compared with production of June, 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-June 2022 was 773.85 TMT, which is 3.81% lower than target for the period but 4.24% higher when compared production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from workover wells.

Loss due to miscreant activities in Main Producing Area (MPA).

Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC regime during June 2022 was 556.86 TMT, which is 6.68% lower than the target of the reporting month and 9.21% lower than the month production of June 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-June 2022 was 1715.74 TMT, which is 1.53% and 7.68% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

CB-OS/2 (VEDANTA): Shortfall due to delay in Drilling campaign.

MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (HOEC) Production shortfall due to D1 well is shut-in due to operational issues and Plant shut-down multiple times due to process shut-down.

RAVVA (VEEDANTA): Production shortfall due to RE wells were shut for rig move activities, leading to reduced monthly realization and Increased water cut in RE-5

RJ-ON-90/1 (VEDANTA): Production shortfall due to Few well failures in ABH & NL; Well failures and higher injection losses to de risk infill drilling in Bhagyam. Some well shut-in due to SRP pump issues in Guda, Kaameshwari West, Raaggeshwari Oil.

CB-ONN-2000/1 (GSPC): Few wells not producing due to possible casing damage, snapped/unscrewed sucker rod string.

Production of Natural Gas

Natural gas production during June 2022 was 2812.78 MMSCM, which is 1.85% lower than the monthly target but 1.29% higher than production of June 2021. Cumulative natural gas production during April-June 2022 was 8553.16 MMSCM, which is 2.63% lower when compared with target for the period but 4.71% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of June 2022 and cumulatively for April-June 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)

Oil Company Target June (Month) April-June (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC (Nomination Block) 20381.94 1627.43 1637.24 1684.40 97.20 5076.75 5086.56 5051.93 100.69 OIL (Nomination Block) 3717.84 305.55 246.75 230.14 107.22 924.79 742.78 675.20 110.01 Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime) 11968.32 932.86 928.80 862.44 107.69 2782.31 2723.82 2441.02 111.59 Total 36068.10 2865.83 2812.78 2776.98 101.29 8783.85 8553.16 8168.15 104.71

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in the nomination blocks during June 2022 was 1637.24 MMSCM, which is 0.6% higher target for the month but 2.8% lower than the production of June 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-June, 2022 was 5086.56 MMSCM, which is 0.19% and 0.69% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Less Free gas production in MH field and normalization of gas throughput towards Uran after hook up jobs for new slug catcher, leading to less sweet gas towards Hazira side.

Delay in HF in Mandapeta & Natural Decline in Psarlapudi and Kesanapalli-W fields in Rajahmundry.

Potential decline and ceasure of wells in Gandhar field in Ankleshwar Asset.

S/D of OTPC unit#2 for Annual Maintenance since 23.05.2022 in Tripura.

Decline in AG in Geleki field & FG in Laiplingaon field in Assam Asset.

Natural gas production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during June 2022 was 246.75 MMSCM which is 19.24% lower than the target for the month of current year but 7.22% higher than production of corresponding month of last year. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-June 2022 was 742.78 MMSCM, which is 19.68% lower than target for the period but 10.01% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.

Less than planned contribution from drilling wells and old wells.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during June 2022 was 928.80 MMSCM, which is 0.43% lower than the target for the month but 7.69% higher when compared the production of June 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-June, 2022 was 2723.82 MMSCM, which is 2.1% lower than target for the period but 11.59% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

CB-OS/2 (VEDANTA): Shortfall due to delay in Drilling campaign.

MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (HOEC) Production shortfall due to D1 well is shut-in due to operational issues and Plant shut-down multiple times due to process shut-down.

RJ-ON/6 (FEL): Less offtake of gas by buyer for two days and natural decline from wells.

RAVVA (VEEDANTA): Production shortfall due to RE wells were shut for rig move activities, leading to reduced monthly realization and Increased water cut in RE-5

Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude Oil Processed during June 2022 was 21574.57 TMT, which is 9.62% higher than target for the month and 17.27% higher than the June 2021. Cumulative crude processed during April-June 2022 was 65798.09 TMT, which is 5.64% and 14.92% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of June 2022 vis-à-vis June 2021 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of June 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-June 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)

Oil Company Target June (Month) April-June (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 154983.78 11870.45 13454.57 10464.97 128.57 38679.02 41319.46 33301.10 124.08 IOCL 69999.90 5874.97 6276.80 5358.33 117.14 18092.31 18936.47 16721.43 113.25 BPCL 37000.00 2695.00 2895.38 2467.58 117.34 9375.00 9559.88 8306.96 115.08 HPCL 18920.85 1258.50 1633.54 785.28 208.02 4250.10 4809.55 2508.01 191.77 CPCL 10300.00 600.00 972.61 645.55 150.66 2430.00 2882.25 2034.51 141.67 NRL 2800.00 236.62 240.56 192.73 124.82 717.75 786.62 640.03 122.90 MRPL 15900.00 1200.00 1428.97 1009.62 141.53 3800.00 4325.14 3070.48 140.86 ONGC 63.04 5.36 6.72 5.88 114.40 13.87 19.55 19.70 99.27 Pvt/JVs 94637.83 7810.72 8120.00 7932.04 102.37 23604.03 24478.63 23954.75 102.19 HMEL 11451.93 941.61 1078.48 1062.92 101.46 2873.50 3229.52 3224.22 100.16 RIL 63021.49 5219.35 5361.90 5219.35 102.73 15755.52 16184.00 15755.52 102.72 NEL 20164.41 1649.76 1679.62 1649.76 101.80947 4975.01 5065.11 4975.01 101.8111 TOTAL 249621.61 19681.17 21574.57 18397.01 117.27 62283.06 65798.09 57255.85 114.92

Note.Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during June 2022 was 13454.57 TMT, which is 13.35% higher than target for the month and 28.57% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-June 2022 was 41319.46 TMT which is 6.83% and 24.08% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

IOCL-Panipat Refinery: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing.

IOCL-Paradip Refinery: Crude processed lower due to GY tripping and INDMAX unit shutdown.

HPCL-Visakh: Crude processed lower due to shutdown of a primary unit.

3.2 Private & JVs Refineries’ crude oil processed during June 2022 was 8120.0 TMT, which is 3.96% higher than the target for the month and 2.37% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-June 2022 was 24478.63 TMT, which is 3.71% and 2.19% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Production of Petroleum Products

Production of Petroleum Products during June 2021 was 22059.08 TMT, which is 9.27% higher target for the month and 15.08% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative production during April-June, 2022 was 68120.47 TMT, which is 6.27% and 13.55% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of June 2022 and cumulatively for April-June, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.

Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)

Oil Company Target June (Month) April-June (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 144648.94 11031.97 12617.72 9771.63 129.13 36064.82 38793.80 31396.40 123.56 IOCL 66322.30 5533.40 5959.39 5016.78 118.79 17148.15 18011.12 15964.32 112.82 BPCL 34005.99 2463.83 2729.21 2323.75 117.45 8614.16 9015.59 7901.48 114.10 HPCL 17495.57 1141.73 1455.73 793.33 183.50 3875.58 4412.01 2413.42 182.81 CPCL 9614.24 561.39 970.88 569.50 170.48 2269.27 2704.00 1789.08 151.14 NRL 2748.86 232.30 256.97 159.72 160.89 704.64 807.19 604.60 133.51 MRPL 14401.95 1094.22 1238.97 902.84 137.23 3439.81 3824.99 2704.78 141.42 ONGC 60.02 5.10 6.57 5.71 115.15 13.20 18.91 18.72 101.01 Pvt/JVs 111404.56 8840.47 9112.28 9075.45 100.41 27130.27 28412.93 27574.68 103.04 HMEL 10528.86 800.18 1043.03 1035.16 100.76 2617.31 3054.71 3061.71 99.77 RIL 81492.18 6427.27 6488.83 6427.27 100.96 19718.00 20556.02 19718.00 104.25 NEL 19383.52 1613.02 1580.42 1613.02 97.98 4794.97 4802.20 4794.97 100.15 Total Refinery 256053.50 19872.43 21730.00 18847.07 115.30 63195.09 67206.73 58971.08 113.97 Fractionators 3888.14 316.10 329.09 322.11 102.16 903.74 913.75 1021.66 89.44 TOTAL 259941.64 20188.53 22059.08 19169.19 115.08 64098.83 68120.47 59992.74 113.55

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products