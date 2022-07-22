New Delhi : Crude oil production during June 2022 was 2439.32 TMT, which is 3.01% lower than target for the month and 1.71% lower than the production of June 2021. Cumulative crude oil production during April-June, 2022 was 7459.22 TMT, which is 1% lower than target for the period but 0.62% higher than production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of June 2022 and cumulatively for April-June 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.
Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|June (Month)
|April-June (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|ONGC (Nomination Block)
|19869.61
|1643.50
|1625.29
|1621.92
|100.21
|4987.83
|4969.63
|4812.14
|103.27
|OIL (Nomination Block)
|3571.00
|274.72
|257.17
|246.52
|104.32
|804.49
|773.85
|742.34
|104.24
|Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime)
|7400.88
|596.69
|556.86
|613.32
|90.79
|1742.47
|1715.74
|1858.52
|92.32
|Total
|30841.49
|2514.92
|2439.32
|2481.75
|98.29
|7534.79
|7459.22
|7413.00
|100.62
- Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production
Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:
- Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during June 2022 was 1625.29 TMT, which is 1.11% lower than target of the month and 0.21% higher when compared with production of June 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-June, 2022 was 4969.63 TMT, which is 0.36% lower than target for the period but 3.27% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Production is mainly lower due to lower condensate generation in Bassein and Tapti Daman area.
- Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during June 2022 was 257.17 TMT, which is 6.39% lower than the target of the month but 4.32% higher when compared with production of June, 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-June 2022 was 773.85 TMT, which is 3.81% lower than target for the period but 4.24% higher when compared production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Less than planned contribution from workover wells.
- Loss due to miscreant activities in Main Producing Area (MPA).
- Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC regime during June 2022 was 556.86 TMT, which is 6.68% lower than the target of the reporting month and 9.21% lower than the month production of June 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-June 2022 was 1715.74 TMT, which is 1.53% and 7.68% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- CB-OS/2 (VEDANTA): Shortfall due to delay in Drilling campaign.
- MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (HOEC) Production shortfall due to D1 well is shut-in due to operational issues and Plant shut-down multiple times due to process shut-down.
- RAVVA (VEEDANTA): Production shortfall due to RE wells were shut for rig move activities, leading to reduced monthly realization and Increased water cut in RE-5
- RJ-ON-90/1 (VEDANTA): Production shortfall due to Few well failures in ABH & NL; Well failures and higher injection losses to de risk infill drilling in Bhagyam. Some well shut-in due to SRP pump issues in Guda, Kaameshwari West, Raaggeshwari Oil.
- CB-ONN-2000/1 (GSPC): Few wells not producing due to possible casing damage, snapped/unscrewed sucker rod string.
- Production of Natural Gas
Natural gas production during June 2022 was 2812.78 MMSCM, which is 1.85% lower than the monthly target but 1.29% higher than production of June 2021. Cumulative natural gas production during April-June 2022 was 8553.16 MMSCM, which is 2.63% lower when compared with target for the period but 4.71% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of June 2022 and cumulatively for April-June 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.
Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)
|Oil Company
|Target
|June (Month)
|April-June (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|ONGC (Nomination Block)
|20381.94
|1627.43
|1637.24
|1684.40
|97.20
|5076.75
|5086.56
|5051.93
|100.69
|OIL (Nomination Block)
|3717.84
|305.55
|246.75
|230.14
|107.22
|924.79
|742.78
|675.20
|110.01
|Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime)
|11968.32
|932.86
|928.80
|862.44
|107.69
|2782.31
|2723.82
|2441.02
|111.59
|Total
|36068.10
|2865.83
|2812.78
|2776.98
|101.29
|8783.85
|8553.16
|8168.15
|104.71
Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production
- Natural gas production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in the nomination blocks during June 2022 was 1637.24 MMSCM, which is 0.6% higher target for the month but 2.8% lower than the production of June 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-June, 2022 was 5086.56 MMSCM, which is 0.19% and 0.69% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Less Free gas production in MH field and normalization of gas throughput towards Uran after hook up jobs for new slug catcher, leading to less sweet gas towards Hazira side.
- Delay in HF in Mandapeta & Natural Decline in Psarlapudi and Kesanapalli-W fields in Rajahmundry.
- Potential decline and ceasure of wells in Gandhar field in Ankleshwar Asset.
- S/D of OTPC unit#2 for Annual Maintenance since 23.05.2022 in Tripura.
- Decline in AG in Geleki field & FG in Laiplingaon field in Assam Asset.
- Natural gas production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during June 2022 was 246.75 MMSCM which is 19.24% lower than the target for the month of current year but 7.22% higher than production of corresponding month of last year. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-June 2022 was 742.78 MMSCM, which is 19.68% lower than target for the period but 10.01% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.
- Less than planned contribution from drilling wells and old wells.
- Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during June 2022 was 928.80 MMSCM, which is 0.43% lower than the target for the month but 7.69% higher when compared the production of June 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-June, 2022 was 2723.82 MMSCM, which is 2.1% lower than target for the period but 11.59% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- CB-OS/2 (VEDANTA): Shortfall due to delay in Drilling campaign.
- MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (HOEC) Production shortfall due to D1 well is shut-in due to operational issues and Plant shut-down multiple times due to process shut-down.
- RJ-ON/6 (FEL): Less offtake of gas by buyer for two days and natural decline from wells.
- RAVVA (VEEDANTA): Production shortfall due to RE wells were shut for rig move activities, leading to reduced monthly realization and Increased water cut in RE-5
- Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)
Crude Oil Processed during June 2022 was 21574.57 TMT, which is 9.62% higher than target for the month and 17.27% higher than the June 2021. Cumulative crude processed during April-June 2022 was 65798.09 TMT, which is 5.64% and 14.92% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of June 2022 vis-à-vis June 2021 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of June 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-June 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.
Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)
Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|June (Month)
|April-June (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|CPSE
|154983.78
|11870.45
|13454.57
|10464.97
|128.57
|38679.02
|41319.46
|33301.10
|124.08
|IOCL
|69999.90
|5874.97
|6276.80
|5358.33
|117.14
|18092.31
|18936.47
|16721.43
|113.25
|BPCL
|37000.00
|2695.00
|2895.38
|2467.58
|117.34
|9375.00
|9559.88
|8306.96
|115.08
|HPCL
|18920.85
|1258.50
|1633.54
|785.28
|208.02
|4250.10
|4809.55
|2508.01
|191.77
|CPCL
|10300.00
|600.00
|972.61
|645.55
|150.66
|2430.00
|2882.25
|2034.51
|141.67
|NRL
|2800.00
|236.62
|240.56
|192.73
|124.82
|717.75
|786.62
|640.03
|122.90
|MRPL
|15900.00
|1200.00
|1428.97
|1009.62
|141.53
|3800.00
|4325.14
|3070.48
|140.86
|ONGC
|63.04
|5.36
|6.72
|5.88
|114.40
|13.87
|19.55
|19.70
|99.27
|Pvt/JVs
|94637.83
|7810.72
|8120.00
|7932.04
|102.37
|23604.03
|24478.63
|23954.75
|102.19
|HMEL
|11451.93
|941.61
|1078.48
|1062.92
|101.46
|2873.50
|3229.52
|3224.22
|100.16
|RIL
|63021.49
|5219.35
|5361.90
|5219.35
|102.73
|15755.52
|16184.00
|15755.52
|102.72
|NEL
|20164.41
|1649.76
|1679.62
|1649.76
|101.80947
|4975.01
|5065.11
|4975.01
|101.8111
|TOTAL
|249621.61
|19681.17
|21574.57
|18397.01
|117.27
|62283.06
|65798.09
|57255.85
|114.92
Note.Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during June 2022 was 13454.57 TMT, which is 13.35% higher than target for the month and 28.57% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-June 2022 was 41319.46 TMT which is 6.83% and 24.08% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- IOCL-Panipat Refinery: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing.
- IOCL-Paradip Refinery: Crude processed lower due to GY tripping and INDMAX unit shutdown.
- HPCL-Visakh: Crude processed lower due to shutdown of a primary unit.
3.2 Private & JVs Refineries’ crude oil processed during June 2022 was 8120.0 TMT, which is 3.96% higher than the target for the month and 2.37% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-June 2022 was 24478.63 TMT, which is 3.71% and 2.19% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Production of Petroleum Products
- Production of Petroleum Products during June 2021 was 22059.08 TMT, which is 9.27% higher target for the month and 15.08% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative production during April-June, 2022 was 68120.47 TMT, which is 6.27% and 13.55% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of June 2022 and cumulatively for April-June, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.
Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|June (Month)
|April-June (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|CPSE
|144648.94
|11031.97
|12617.72
|9771.63
|129.13
|36064.82
|38793.80
|31396.40
|123.56
|IOCL
|66322.30
|5533.40
|5959.39
|5016.78
|118.79
|17148.15
|18011.12
|15964.32
|112.82
|BPCL
|34005.99
|2463.83
|2729.21
|2323.75
|117.45
|8614.16
|9015.59
|7901.48
|114.10
|HPCL
|17495.57
|1141.73
|1455.73
|793.33
|183.50
|3875.58
|4412.01
|2413.42
|182.81
|CPCL
|9614.24
|561.39
|970.88
|569.50
|170.48
|2269.27
|2704.00
|1789.08
|151.14
|NRL
|2748.86
|232.30
|256.97
|159.72
|160.89
|704.64
|807.19
|604.60
|133.51
|MRPL
|14401.95
|1094.22
|1238.97
|902.84
|137.23
|3439.81
|3824.99
|2704.78
|141.42
|ONGC
|60.02
|5.10
|6.57
|5.71
|115.15
|13.20
|18.91
|18.72
|101.01
|Pvt/JVs
|111404.56
|8840.47
|9112.28
|9075.45
|100.41
|27130.27
|28412.93
|27574.68
|103.04
|HMEL
|10528.86
|800.18
|1043.03
|1035.16
|100.76
|2617.31
|3054.71
|3061.71
|99.77
|RIL
|81492.18
|6427.27
|6488.83
|6427.27
|100.96
|19718.00
|20556.02
|19718.00
|104.25
|NEL
|19383.52
|1613.02
|1580.42
|1613.02
|97.98
|4794.97
|4802.20
|4794.97
|100.15
|Total Refinery
|256053.50
|19872.43
|21730.00
|18847.07
|115.30
|63195.09
|67206.73
|58971.08
|113.97
|Fractionators
|3888.14
|316.10
|329.09
|322.11
|102.16
|903.74
|913.75
|1021.66
|89.44
|TOTAL
|259941.64
|20188.53
|22059.08
|19169.19
|115.08
|64098.83
|68120.47
|59992.74
|113.55
Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products
- Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during June 2022 was 21730.0 TMT, which is 9.35% higher than target for the month and 15.3% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative production during April-June, 2022 was 67206.73 TMT, which is 6.35% and 13.97% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during June 2022 was 329.09 TMT, which is 4.11% higher than the target for the month and 2.16% higher than production of June 2021. Cumulative production during April-June, 2022 was 913.75 TMT, which is 1.11% higher than target for the period but 10.56% lower than production during corresponding period of last year respectively.