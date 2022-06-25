Cultural Unit Kashmir of Inf. Deptt organises colourful events at GGHSS & GBHSS Gbl

New Delhi :To ensure all round development and give boost to the co-curricular activities to the students of the valley, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of the Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education Kashmir today organised different colourful events at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Ganderbal.

On the occasion, students performed popular kashmiri Rouf, skit, qawali, and participated in painting and Drama competitions with full enthusiasm. They showed great talent during their performance in the grand function held within the school premises.

Meanwhile, ist position was awarded to girls for Dance competition, 2nd to girls who presented Drama and 3rd to girls for Qawali. The winners were awarded with trophies, whereas participants of the painting competition were awarded the appreciation certificate.

On the occasion, Principal of the Scho, Zafar Ahmed Peer thanked the Cultural Officer, Kashmir Burhan Hussain for sending the kashmiri folk Artists group who performed and made students aware about the rich cultural and traditions of Kashmir.

Later one more cultural program and seminar was conducted at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Ganderbal, where boys spoke on the topic Drug abuse and Anti Tobacco.

On the occasion popular kashmiri folk songs were sung by the casual artists of the cultural unit.

At the end of the event, first, second and third position holders were awarded with trophies while other participants were given certificates of participation.