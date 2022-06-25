Gopalpur Port organizes mobile health check-up camp

Chhatrapur: The Gopalpur Ports Ltd (GPL) has launched mobile health check-up camp at Haripur village under Kalipali panchayat with an aim to provide quality healthcare to people living in the port periphery. The programme has been launched under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Gopalpur Port.

Vice president of Gopalpur Ports Ltd (HR/IR) Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, Assistant Vice President (HR/IR) Shri Chitaranjan Bahinipati, six doctors with specialization in gynaecology. Medicine and paediatric, Sarpanch B Laxmi Patra and Samiti member Shri Bikash Kumar Behera of Kalipali panchayat were present on the occasion.

Over 300 people from different villages under the panchayat participated in the camp and discussed with the doctors about various health issues free of cost. The villagers, elected representatives and intellectuals hailed the efforts of the port authorities in ensuring better healthcare of people in the region.

Recently, the port authorities have inaugurated a health check-up lab for benefit of the people in the area under its social corporate responsibility programme.

The port authorities said that they are committed to provide better healthcare facilities to people residing in port periphery.