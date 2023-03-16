CSR: MCL to set-up around 100 smart classes in three Odisha districts

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to set-up 100 smart classrooms in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

The MOU signed by General Manager (CSR) on behalf of MCL and Assistant Manager (Project In-charge (Digital Education Services), on the behalf of EdCIL (India) Ltd., a Government of India Enterprise, with respective district administration.

This CSR initiative will help in digitalisation of education and minimise digital divide among children studying in government schools in these three districts.

MCL, a leader in CSR in Odisha, is playing a vital role in supplementing government initiatives towards socio-economic development of underprivileged sections of the society.