Dalmia Cement launches SADRI.e brand to promote handmade products by tribal women in Odisha

Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd., a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd announced the launch of SADRI.e brand to market handmade products by Self Help Group (SHG) women members under their community skill development initiative – Project Hastakala. Sadri is a local tribal language and the brand aims to honour the culture and spirit of these tribal women in the region who are beating the odds to empower themselves. The brand launch was part of the International Women’s Day celebrations highlighting the achievements of all its SHG women members at Lanjiberna Limestone and Dolomite Mines in Rajgangpur. Over 1000 women from the neighbouring communities (34 Villages of 8 Gram Panchayat namely Jhagarpur, Alanda, Katang, Gyanpali, Amgobha, Garvana, Kunmuru and Kukuda) participated in the event.

Smt. Subhadra Pradhan, Ekalabya Awardee and Ex. National Hockey Player (Women) graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Also present were, Shri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, Shri Omprakash Ramraoji Khelkar (Mines Head-Lanjiberna Mines), Smt. Puspa Kerketta, Sarpanch Katang Gram Panchayat, Smt. Kabita Minz, Sarpanch Garvana Gram Panchayat, and Smt. Preeti Jirkuntwar, President Sangam Mahila Mandal.

The unique tie & dye batik products will be packaged and sold under the brand name SADRI.e in shops, malls and e-commerce platforms. It will also enhance opportunity to tie-up with Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society (ORMAS) to showcase the handicrafts at National and International exhibitions. The range of handcrafted batik products include double bedsheets, single bedsheets, dress pieces, scarves, dupattas, stoles, handkerchieves etc.

Commenting on the brand launch, Shri Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head-Rajgangpur, said, “We were delighted to witness the remarkable potential of the products in the market within six months of its launch. It received great response in national exhibitions and online on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Meesho. Riding on this momentum, we want to further promote the handcrafted products and raise consumer awareness under a unique brand identity. We hope SADRI.e will highlight the triumphs of these tribal women and their journey to self-reliance.”

As part of the launch and Women’s Day celebrations, girls and women from the community walked the ramp with their handmade batik print cloth to showcase their talent. Product stalls and cultural program by the community women were organized. Community initiative videos showcasing various other flagship projects like Project WADI,Project Dhrushti,Project DIKSHa, mushroom culitivation etc. were also presented.

Similar celebrations were held at Dalmia Cement’s Kapilash Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) plant in Cuttack. Around 350 women from local villages under Nine Gram Panchayat (Garudagaon, Uchhapada ,Kahneipur ,Kotsahi,Safa, Paria,Byree,Chhatia and Solar) attended the program. Padma Shri Mrs. Kumkum Mohanty, OAS and Mr. Anupam Saha, IAS, Director OSEPA graced the occasion as Chief Guests. Also present were Shri Bhawesh Wala, Unit Head-KCMW and Smt. Leena Wala, President Sangini Ladies Club. During the event, Miss Depti Mayee Behera (Sarpanch), Mrs Ritanjali Samal (PS Members) of Garudagaon and Miss Madhusmita Chatar (PS Members) of Tangi Village were felicitated by the Unit Head-KCMW. Various cultural programmes were also presented by Sangini Ladies Club and SHG’s members of local villages.