New Delhi : Crude oil production during July 2022 was 2453.19 TMT, which is 5.57% lower than target for the month and 3.76% lower than the production of July 2021. Cumulative crude oil production during April-July, 2022 was 9912.42 TMT, which is 2.17% lower than target for the period and 0.50% lower than production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of July 2022 and cumulatively for April-July 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.
Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|June (Month)
|April-June (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|ONGC (Nomination Block)
|19869.61
|1693.39
|1636.56
|1664.94
|98.30
|6681.23
|6606.19
|6477.08
|101.99
|OIL (Nomination Block)
|3571.00
|286.99
|263.70
|253.26
|104.12
|1091.47
|1037.55
|995.60
|104.21
|Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime)
|7400.88
|617.44
|552.92
|630.77
|87.66
|2359.91
|2268.68
|2489.29
|91.14
|Total
|30841.49
|2597.82
|2453.19
|2548.98
|96.24
|10132.62
|9912.42
|9961.97
|99.50
- Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production
Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:
- Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during July 2022 was 1636.56 TMT, which is 3.36% lower than target of the month and 1.70% lower when compared with production of July 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-July, 2022 was 6606.19 TMT, which is 1.12% lower than target for the period but 1.99% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Natural decline in production from Gandhar in Ankleshwar.
- Ceasure of high potential wells in Geleki field in Assam.
- Closure of wells due to DAB issues.
- Less contribution from PEC fields in Jorhat.
- Restriction on drilling activities due to socio-political issues in Cauvery.
- Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during July 2022 was 263.70 TMT, which is 8.11% lower than the target of the month but 4.12% higher when compared with production of July, 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-July 2022 was 1037.55 TMT, which is 4.94% lower than target for the period but 4.21% higher when compared production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Less than planned contribution from workover wells.
- Loss due to miscreant activities in Main Producing Area (MPA).
- Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC regime during July 2022 was 552.92 TMT, which is 10.45% lower than the target of the reporting month and 12.34% lower than the month production of July 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-July 2022 was 2268.68 TMT, which is 3.87% and 8.86% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- RJ-ON-90/1 (VEDANTA): Production shortfall due to Few well failures in ABH & NL; Well failures and higher injection losses to de risk infill drilling in Bhagyam. Some well shut-in due to SRP pump issues in Guda, Kaameshwari West, Raaggeshwari Oil.
- CB-OS/2 (VEDANTA): Shortfall due to non-realization of production anticipated from upcoming development wells.
- MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (HOEC): Production shortfall due to D1 well is shut-in due to operational issues and D2 well is shut due to chafe change out operation, delayed due to very bad weather conditions.
- RAVVA (VEEDANTA): Production shortfall due to Well RB-3 ST ceased to flow because of liquid loading.
- CB-ONN-2003/1 (SUN): Production shortfall due to delay in drilling of additional proposed wells and crude evacuation constraint.
- Production of Natural Gas
Natural gas production during July 2022 was 2882.54 MMSCM, which is 3.33% lower than the monthly target and 0.40% lower than production of July 2021. Cumulative natural gas production during April-July 2022 was 11436.19 MMSCM, which is 2.80% lower when compared with target for the period but 3.38% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of July 2022 and cumulatively for April-July 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.
Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)
|Oil Company
|Target
|June (Month)
|April-June (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|ONGC (Nomination Block)
|20381.94
|1697.07
|1662.89
|1730.66
|96.08
|6773.82
|6749.44
|6782.59
|99.51
|OIL (Nomination Block)
|3717.84
|316.35
|262.53
|248.41
|105.69
|1241.14
|1005.32
|923.61
|108.85
|Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime)
|11968.32
|968.43
|957.12
|915.08
|104.59
|3750.74
|3681.43
|3356.10
|109.69
|Total
|36068.10
|2981.85
|2882.54
|2894.15
|99.60
|11765.69
|11436.19
|11062.30
|103.38
Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production
- Natural gas production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in the nomination blocks during July 2022 was 1662.89 MMSCM, which is 2.01% lower target for the month and 3.92% lower than the production of July 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-July, 2022 was 6749.44 MMSCM, which is 0.36% and 0.49% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Less gas production in Daman field in B&S Asset due to more than anticipated decline.
- Delay in HF in Mandapeta & Natural Decline in Pasarlapudi and Kesanapalli-W fields in Rajahmundry.
- Potential decline and ceasure of wells in Gandhar, Jambusar and Dahej fields in Ankleshwar Asset.
- Decline in AG in Geleki field & FG in Laiplingaon field in Assam Asset.
- Consumer issues in Tripura.
- Restriction on drilling activities due to socio-political issues in Cauvery.
- Natural gas production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during July 2022 was 262.53 MMSCM which is 17.01% lower than the target for the month of current year but 5.69% higher than production of corresponding month of last year. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-July 2022 was 1005.32 MMSCM, which is 19.0% lower than target for the period but 8.85% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.
- Less than planned contribution from drilling wells and old wells.
- Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during July 2022 was 957.12 MMSCM, which is 1.17% lower than the target for the month but 4.59% higher when compared the production of July 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-July, 2022 was 3681.43 MMSCM, which is 1.85% lower than target for the period but 9.69% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.
- CB-OS/2 (VEDANTA): Shortfall due to non-realization of production anticipated from upcoming development wells.
- MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (HOEC): Production shortfall due to D1 well is shut-in due to operational issues and D2 well is shut due to chafe change out operation, delayed due to very bad weather conditions.
- RAVVA (VEDANTA): Production shortfall due to Well RB-3 ST ceased to flow because of liquid loading.
- Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)
Crude Oil Processed during July 2022 was 21423.25 TMT, which is 11.47% higher than target for the month and 10.52% higher than the July 2021. Cumulative crude processed during April-July 2022 was 87221.33 TMT, which is 7.02% and 13.81% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of July 2022 vis-à-vis July 2021 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of July 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-July 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.
Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|June (Month)
|April-June (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|CPSE
|154983.78
|11545.43
|13096.53
|11582.90
|113.07
|50224.45
|54415.99
|44884.00
|121.24
|IOCL
|69999.90
|4408.89
|6167.19
|5667.63
|108.81
|22501.19
|25103.66
|22389.06
|112.12
|BPCL
|37000.00
|3100.00
|2699.54
|2962.65
|91.12
|12475.00
|12259.42
|11269.60
|108.78
|HPCL
|18920.85
|1556.50
|1560.32
|799.64
|195.13
|5806.60
|6369.87
|3307.65
|192.58
|CPCL
|10300.00
|930.00
|975.07
|818.56
|119.12
|3360.00
|3857.31
|2853.07
|135.20
|NRL
|2800.00
|244.51
|261.08
|226.90
|115.06
|962.25
|1047.69
|866.92
|120.85
|MRPL
|15900.00
|1300.00
|1428.36
|1104.62
|129.31
|5100.00
|5753.50
|4175.10
|137.81
|ONGC
|63.04
|5.53
|4.98
|2.91
|170.88
|19.40
|24.53
|22.61
|108.49
|Pvt/JVs
|94637.83
|7672.96
|8326.72
|7801.52
|106.73
|31276.99
|32805.35
|31756.27
|103.30
|HMEL
|11451.93
|969.61
|1109.49
|1098.17
|101.03
|3843.11
|4339.01
|4322.39
|100.38
|RIL
|63021.49
|5026.62
|5482.43
|5026.62
|109.07
|20782.14
|21666.43
|20782.14
|104.26
|NEL
|20164.41
|1676.74
|1734.80
|1676.74
|103.46268
|6651.75
|6799.91
|6651.75
|102.2274
|TOTAL
|249621.61
|19218.39
|21423.25
|19384.42
|110.52
|81501.44
|87221.33
|76640.28
|113.81
- Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)
3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during July 2022 was 13096.53 TMT, which is 13.43% higher than target for the month and 13.07% higher than the production of July 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July 2022 was 54415.99 TMT which is 8.35% and 21.24% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:
- IOCL-Panipat Refinery: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing; partial power failure and VGO ullage constraint due to RFCC shutdown.
- HPCL-Visakh: Crude processed lower due to planned shutdown.
3.2 Private & JVs Refineries’ crude oil processed during July 2022 was 8326.72 TMT, which is 8.52% higher than the target for the month and 6.73% higher than the production of July 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July 2022 was 32805.35 TMT, which is 4.89% and 3.30% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Production of Petroleum Products
- Production of Petroleum Products during July 2021 was 21974.60 TMT, which is 7.85% higher target for the month and 6.23% higher than the production of July 2021. Cumulative production during April-July, 2022 was 90095.08 TMT, which is 6.65% and 11.67% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of July 2022 and cumulatively for April-July, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.
Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)
|Oil Company
|Target
|June (Month)
|April-June (Cumulative)
|2022-23 (Apr-Mar)*
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|2022-23
|2021-22
|% over last year
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|Target*
|Prod.*
|Prod.
|CPSE
|144648.94
|10756.99
|12234.52
|10892.82
|112.32
|46821.81
|51028.32
|42289.22
|120.67
|IOCL
|66322.30
|4225.65
|5903.44
|5331.81
|110.72
|21373.80
|23914.56
|21296.13
|112.30
|BPCL
|34005.99
|2844.02
|2506.02
|2852.96
|87.84
|11458.19
|11521.61
|10754.45
|107.13
|HPCL
|17495.57
|1384.96
|1449.92
|745.04
|194.61
|5260.54
|5861.93
|3158.47
|185.59
|CPCL
|9614.24
|867.94
|871.42
|776.22
|112.27
|3137.21
|3575.42
|2565.29
|139.38
|NRL
|2748.86
|240.04
|253.33
|230.89
|109.72
|944.68
|1060.52
|835.49
|126.93
|MRPL
|14401.95
|1189.11
|1245.70
|953.06
|130.71
|4628.92
|5070.69
|3657.84
|138.63
|ONGC
|60.02
|5.27
|4.70
|2.84
|165.47
|18.47
|23.60
|21.55
|109.50
|Pvt/JVs
|111404.56
|9285.23
|9413.54
|9433.69
|99.79
|36415.50
|37826.47
|37008.37
|102.21
|HMEL
|10528.86
|888.63
|944.12
|1037.09
|91.04
|3505.94
|3998.84
|4098.80
|97.56
|RIL
|81492.18
|6769.28
|6748.38
|6769.28
|99.69
|26487.28
|27304.40
|26487.28
|103.08
|NEL
|19383.52
|1627.32
|1721.04
|1627.32
|105.76
|6422.28
|6523.24
|6422.28
|101.57
|Total Refinery
|256053.50
|20042.22
|21648.06
|20326.51
|106.50
|83237.31
|88854.79
|79297.58
|112.05
|Fractionators
|3888.14
|333.61
|326.54
|360.33
|90.62
|1237.35
|1240.29
|1381.99
|89.75
|TOTAL
|259941.64
|20375.83
|21974.60
|20686.83
|106.23
|84474.66
|90095.08
|80679.57
|111.67
Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional
Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products
- Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during July 2022 was 21648.06 TMT, which is 8.01% higher than target for the month and 6.5% higher than the production of July 2021. Cumulative production during April-July, 2022 was 88854.79 TMT, which is 6.75% and 12.05% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
- Production of petroleum Products by Fractionators during July 2022 was 326.54 TMT, which is 2.12% lower than the target for the month and 9.38% lower than production of July 2021. Cumulative production during April-July, 2022 was 1240.29 TMT, which is 0.24% higher than target for the period but 10.25% lower than production during corresponding period of last year respectively.