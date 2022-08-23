New Delhi : Crude oil production during July 2022 was 2453.19 TMT, which is 5.57% lower than target for the month and 3.76% lower than the production of July 2021. Cumulative crude oil production during April-July, 2022 was 9912.42 TMT, which is 2.17% lower than target for the period and 0.50% lower than production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise and State-wise crude oil production is given at Annexure-I. Unit-wise crude oil production for the month of July 2022 and cumulatively for April-July 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-1 and month-wise in Figure-1.

Table-1: Crude Oil Production (in TMT)

Oil Company Target June (Month) April-June (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC (Nomination Block) 19869.61 1693.39 1636.56 1664.94 98.30 6681.23 6606.19 6477.08 101.99 OIL (Nomination Block) 3571.00 286.99 263.70 253.26 104.12 1091.47 1037.55 995.60 104.21 Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime) 7400.88 617.44 552.92 630.77 87.66 2359.91 2268.68 2489.29 91.14 Total 30841.49 2597.82 2453.19 2548.98 96.24 10132.62 9912.42 9961.97 99.50

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-1: Monthly Crude Oil Production

Unit-wise production details with reasons for shortfall are as under:

Crude oil production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in nomination block during July 2022 was 1636.56 TMT, which is 3.36% lower than target of the month and 1.70% lower when compared with production of July 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-July, 2022 was 6606.19 TMT, which is 1.12% lower than target for the period but 1.99% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Natural decline in production from Gandhar in Ankleshwar.

Ceasure of high potential wells in Geleki field in Assam.

Closure of wells due to DAB issues.

Less contribution from PEC fields in Jorhat.

Restriction on drilling activities due to socio-political issues in Cauvery.

Crude oil production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during July 2022 was 263.70 TMT, which is 8.11% lower than the target of the month but 4.12% higher when compared with production of July, 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-July 2022 was 1037.55 TMT, which is 4.94% lower than target for the period but 4.21% higher when compared production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Less than planned contribution from workover wells.

Loss due to miscreant activities in Main Producing Area (MPA).

Crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC regime during July 2022 was 552.92 TMT, which is 10.45% lower than the target of the reporting month and 12.34% lower than the month production of July 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by Pvt/JVs companies during April-July 2022 was 2268.68 TMT, which is 3.87% and 8.86% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

RJ-ON-90/1 (VEDANTA): Production shortfall due to Few well failures in ABH & NL; Well failures and higher injection losses to de risk infill drilling in Bhagyam. Some well shut-in due to SRP pump issues in Guda, Kaameshwari West, Raaggeshwari Oil.

CB-OS/2 (VEDANTA): Shortfall due to non-realization of production anticipated from upcoming development wells.

MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (HOEC): Production shortfall due to D1 well is shut-in due to operational issues and D2 well is shut due to chafe change out operation, delayed due to very bad weather conditions.

RAVVA (VEEDANTA): Production shortfall due to Well RB-3 ST ceased to flow because of liquid loading.

CB-ONN-2003/1 (SUN): Production shortfall due to delay in drilling of additional proposed wells and crude evacuation constraint.

Production of Natural Gas

Natural gas production during July 2022 was 2882.54 MMSCM, which is 3.33% lower than the monthly target and 0.40% lower than production of July 2021. Cumulative natural gas production during April-July 2022 was 11436.19 MMSCM, which is 2.80% lower when compared with target for the period but 3.38% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Unit-wise and state-wise natural gas production is given at Annexure-II. Unit-wise natural gas production for the month of July 2022 and cumulatively for April-July 2021-22 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-2 and month-wise in Figure-2.

Table-2: Natural Gas Production (in MMSCM)

Oil Company Target June (Month) April-June (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. ONGC (Nomination Block) 20381.94 1697.07 1662.89 1730.66 96.08 6773.82 6749.44 6782.59 99.51 OIL (Nomination Block) 3717.84 316.35 262.53 248.41 105.69 1241.14 1005.32 923.61 108.85 Pvt/JVs (PSC/RSC Regime) 11968.32 968.43 957.12 915.08 104.59 3750.74 3681.43 3356.10 109.69 Total 36068.10 2981.85 2882.54 2894.15 99.60 11765.69 11436.19 11062.30 103.38

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure-2: Monthly Natural Gas Production

Natural gas production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in the nomination blocks during July 2022 was 1662.89 MMSCM, which is 2.01% lower target for the month and 3.92% lower than the production of July 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-July, 2022 was 6749.44 MMSCM, which is 0.36% and 0.49% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Less gas production in Daman field in B&S Asset due to more than anticipated decline.

Delay in HF in Mandapeta & Natural Decline in Pasarlapudi and Kesanapalli-W fields in Rajahmundry.

Potential decline and ceasure of wells in Gandhar, Jambusar and Dahej fields in Ankleshwar Asset.

Decline in AG in Geleki field & FG in Laiplingaon field in Assam Asset.

Consumer issues in Tripura.

Restriction on drilling activities due to socio-political issues in Cauvery.

Natural gas production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during July 2022 was 262.53 MMSCM which is 17.01% lower than the target for the month of current year but 5.69% higher than production of corresponding month of last year. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-July 2022 was 1005.32 MMSCM, which is 19.0% lower than target for the period but 8.85% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

Low upliftment/demand of gas by the major customers.

Less than planned contribution from drilling wells and old wells.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during July 2022 was 957.12 MMSCM, which is 1.17% lower than the target for the month but 4.59% higher when compared the production of July 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-July, 2022 was 3681.43 MMSCM, which is 1.85% lower than target for the period but 9.69% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

AAP-ON-94/1 (HOEC): Production Shortfall due to Low consumer demand.

CB-OS/2 (VEDANTA): Shortfall due to non-realization of production anticipated from upcoming development wells.

MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 (HOEC): Production shortfall due to D1 well is shut-in due to operational issues and D2 well is shut due to chafe change out operation, delayed due to very bad weather conditions.

RAVVA (VEDANTA): Production shortfall due to Well RB-3 ST ceased to flow because of liquid loading.

Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude Oil Processed during July 2022 was 21423.25 TMT, which is 11.47% higher than target for the month and 10.52% higher than the July 2021. Cumulative crude processed during April-July 2022 was 87221.33 TMT, which is 7.02% and 13.81% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Refinery-wise details of the crude throughput and capacity utilization during the month of July 2022 vis-à-vis July 2021 are given at Annexure-III and Annexure-IV. Company-wise crude throughput for the month of July 2021 and cumulatively for the period April-July 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-3 and month-wise in Figure-3.

Table 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput) (in TMT)

Oil Company Target June (Month) April-June (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 154983.78 11545.43 13096.53 11582.90 113.07 50224.45 54415.99 44884.00 121.24 IOCL 69999.90 4408.89 6167.19 5667.63 108.81 22501.19 25103.66 22389.06 112.12 BPCL 37000.00 3100.00 2699.54 2962.65 91.12 12475.00 12259.42 11269.60 108.78 HPCL 18920.85 1556.50 1560.32 799.64 195.13 5806.60 6369.87 3307.65 192.58 CPCL 10300.00 930.00 975.07 818.56 119.12 3360.00 3857.31 2853.07 135.20 NRL 2800.00 244.51 261.08 226.90 115.06 962.25 1047.69 866.92 120.85 MRPL 15900.00 1300.00 1428.36 1104.62 129.31 5100.00 5753.50 4175.10 137.81 ONGC 63.04 5.53 4.98 2.91 170.88 19.40 24.53 22.61 108.49 Pvt/JVs 94637.83 7672.96 8326.72 7801.52 106.73 31276.99 32805.35 31756.27 103.30 HMEL 11451.93 969.61 1109.49 1098.17 101.03 3843.11 4339.01 4322.39 100.38 RIL 63021.49 5026.62 5482.43 5026.62 109.07 20782.14 21666.43 20782.14 104.26 NEL 20164.41 1676.74 1734.80 1676.74 103.46268 6651.75 6799.91 6651.75 102.2274 TOTAL 249621.61 19218.39 21423.25 19384.42 110.52 81501.44 87221.33 76640.28 113.81

Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure 3: Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

3.1 CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during July 2022 was 13096.53 TMT, which is 13.43% higher than target for the month and 13.07% higher than the production of July 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July 2022 was 54415.99 TMT which is 8.35% and 21.24% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons for shortfall in production are as under:

IOCL-Panipat Refinery: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing; partial power failure and VGO ullage constraint due to RFCC shutdown.

HPCL-Visakh: Crude processed lower due to planned shutdown.

3.2 Private & JVs Refineries’ crude oil processed during July 2022 was 8326.72 TMT, which is 8.52% higher than the target for the month and 6.73% higher than the production of July 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-July 2022 was 32805.35 TMT, which is 4.89% and 3.30% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Production of Petroleum Products

Production of Petroleum Products during July 2021 was 21974.60 TMT, which is 7.85% higher target for the month and 6.23% higher than the production of July 2021. Cumulative production during April-July, 2022 was 90095.08 TMT, which is 6.65% and 11.67% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Unit-wise production of petroleum products is given at Annexure-V. Company-wise production for the month of July 2022 and cumulatively for April-July, 2022 vis-à-vis same period of last year has been shown in Table-4 and month-wise in Figure-4.

Table 4: Production of Petroleum Products (TMT)

Oil Company Target June (Month) April-June (Cumulative) 2022-23 (Apr-Mar)* 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year 2022-23 2021-22 % over last year Target* Prod.* Prod. Target* Prod.* Prod. CPSE 144648.94 10756.99 12234.52 10892.82 112.32 46821.81 51028.32 42289.22 120.67 IOCL 66322.30 4225.65 5903.44 5331.81 110.72 21373.80 23914.56 21296.13 112.30 BPCL 34005.99 2844.02 2506.02 2852.96 87.84 11458.19 11521.61 10754.45 107.13 HPCL 17495.57 1384.96 1449.92 745.04 194.61 5260.54 5861.93 3158.47 185.59 CPCL 9614.24 867.94 871.42 776.22 112.27 3137.21 3575.42 2565.29 139.38 NRL 2748.86 240.04 253.33 230.89 109.72 944.68 1060.52 835.49 126.93 MRPL 14401.95 1189.11 1245.70 953.06 130.71 4628.92 5070.69 3657.84 138.63 ONGC 60.02 5.27 4.70 2.84 165.47 18.47 23.60 21.55 109.50 Pvt/JVs 111404.56 9285.23 9413.54 9433.69 99.79 36415.50 37826.47 37008.37 102.21 HMEL 10528.86 888.63 944.12 1037.09 91.04 3505.94 3998.84 4098.80 97.56 RIL 81492.18 6769.28 6748.38 6769.28 99.69 26487.28 27304.40 26487.28 103.08 NEL 19383.52 1627.32 1721.04 1627.32 105.76 6422.28 6523.24 6422.28 101.57 Total Refinery 256053.50 20042.22 21648.06 20326.51 106.50 83237.31 88854.79 79297.58 112.05 Fractionators 3888.14 333.61 326.54 360.33 90.62 1237.35 1240.29 1381.99 89.75 TOTAL 259941.64 20375.83 21974.60 20686.83 106.23 84474.66 90095.08 80679.57 111.67

Note: Totals may not tally due to rounding off. *: Provisional

Figure 4: Monthly Refinery Production of Petroleum Products

Production of petroleum Products by Oil’s Refineries during July 2022 was 21648.06 TMT, which is 8.01% higher than target for the month and 6.5% higher than the production of July 2021. Cumulative production during April-July, 2022 was 88854.79 TMT, which is 6.75% and 12.05% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.