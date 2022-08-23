Notification regarding Vehicle Location Tracking Device for vehicle carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods

New Delhi : It has been brought to the notice of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of national permit, carrying various gases viz Argon, Nitrogen, Oxygen etc. and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature, are not fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices.

Accordingly, the Ministry, vide G.S.R 617(E) dated 3rd August, 2022, has mandated that every vehicle of categories N2 and N3, manufactured on and after the 1st Day of September, 2022, in the case of new models, and 1st day of January, 2023, in the case of existing models, carrying dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per AIS 140.