Croma expands its footprint in Odisha with the launch of its first store in Cuttack

Cuttack: Croma launches their first store in Cuttack, Odisha, in the major market area and is connected with prominent areas of the city like College Square, Jobra, Ranihat, Mangalabag, Ring Road, and Sikharpur. Croma Cuttack promises to be a one-stop destination for all electronics needs.

Throughout the expansive space of over 8,725 sq. ft. spread across two levels, Cuttack offers a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, and more. With a customer-centric approach, Croma offers an extensive selection of various brands, ensuring customers have access to the best-in-class products. The new Croma store in Cuttack has been designed to provide a seamless shopping experience, complete with personalized expert assistance, competitive prices, and hassle-free after-sales service. The store offers the latest gadgets and electronics, making it a must-visit destination for tech enthusiasts and the wider community in Cuttack.

Cuttack is one of the oldest industrial backbone of Odisha; it is known for its mixed economy comprising both business and professional sectors, which presents an ideal environment for Croma’s expansion. The city has witnessed significant growth and development over the years, making it a thriving hub for commercial activities. By opening its first store in the city, Croma aims to cater to the rising demand for quality electronics products and provide an unmatched shopping experience to the city’s tech-savvy population.

Speaking about the new store opening, Mr. Avijit Mitra, CEO of Croma, said, “We are delighted to launch our first store in Cuttack, marking our third store in Odisha. Croma is committed to bringing the latest technology and a wide range of electronic products to customers across India. This city has immense potential, and we are confident that our new store will cater to the needs and aspirations of the people here. We look forward to serving the community and strengthening our presence in Odisha.”

Croma Cuttack is open 7 days from 11 am to 9 pm.