Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to be National Icon for voter awareness and Education for Election Commission of India

Cricket legend andBharat Ratna awardee Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar would begin a new innings asthe ‘National Icon’ for voter awareness and education for the ElectionCommission of India. Today a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed withthe Cricket legend for a period of three years at a function in New Delhiin the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

This collaboration would mark a significant step towards leveraging SachinTendulkar’s unparalleled impact with the youth demographic for increasingvoters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in Lok Sabah Elections next year. The Election Commission through thispartnership aims to bridge the gap between citizens, especially youth and urbanpopulations, and the electoral process thereby, trying to address thechallenges of urban and youth apathy.

The Election Commission associates itself with renowned Indians from variousfields and designates them as its national icons to motivate voters forparticipation in the festival of democracy. Last year, the Commissionrecognised famous actor Pankaj Tripathi as the National Icon. Earlier, duringthe 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, stalwarts like M.S. Dhoni, Aamir Khan, and MaryKom had been the ECI National Icons.