Aizawl : 17 workers die in Mizoram as under construction railway overbridge collapses. “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress…,” tweets Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

PM Narendra Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMMRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.