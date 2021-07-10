CPWD to celebrate 167th year of its establishment on 12th July

New Delhi: Central Public Works Department (CPWD) under Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), will celebrate 167th year of its glorious service to the nation on July 12, 2021. The function will be held digitally in view of the pandemic.

CPWD came into existence in July 1854 as a central agency for execution of public works. It has now grown into a comprehensive construction management department, which provides services from project conception to completion, and maintenance management.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs shall grace the occasion as the ‘Chief Guest’ and Shri Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs shall grace the event as ‘Guest of Honour’.

During the inaugural function, four technical publications, CPWD Floral Tableaux : A Treasure Collection, ERP e-Modules, NirmanBharati – in house publication of CPWD and CPWD Telephone Directory 2021 shall be released by the dignitaries. A short film on CPWD depicting the activities and achievements of CPWD shall also be screened during the function.

On this occasion, CPWD Medals shall also be conferred to the best performing officers of the department and technical presentations shall be made by the officers of CPWD and other experts.