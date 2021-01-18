COVID Vaccination drive resumes in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Covid-19 vaccination resumed today as day-2 after one day break on Sunday (i.e.17th Jan). All the districts were told to prepare their micro-plan for continuation of this vaccination programme from today onwards, so as to cover vaccination of the already listed health care worker beneficiaries. Accordingly, they have submitted their micro-plan.

It was planned to have 5 sessions in the medical colleges and big private hospitals, one to two session in the District Headquarter Hospital, SDH and CHCs from today on wards, so as to complete it by end of January 2021. All categories of staffs (HCWs) are planned to be included in all these sessions.

161 sessions were conducted on the launch date, i.e. 16.01.2021, in which 13,980 numbers of health care workers were vaccinated. Today, a total of 380 sessions were planned and vaccination is going on smoothly. Till 6 pm (today), 30,161 number of health care worker beneficiaries have been vaccinated, which turns out to be 95 % of the total listed beneficiaries for today.

In continuation to earlier communication, a video conference is scheduled to be held today with all districts regarding enlisting of the frontline workers (FLWs) under Revenue department and it was instructed to all districts to complete the registration process by 25th January 2021.

One minor AEFI cases have been reported today. The beneficiary is well now. Tomorrow we are going to receive 3,34,500 doses of Covishield vaccine, which will cover all health care beneficiaries of the state.

As the State will shortly be equipped with sufficient vaccines for full vaccination (double dose) of all Heath care workers, we again appeal the beneficiaries to come for vaccination when called. As this is a voluntary vaccination programme, those beneficiaries who wilfully refuse vaccination will not get opportunity for free Covid vaccination from Government subsequently.

