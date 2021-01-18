India Inches Closer To Victory On Day-4

By Shrey Siddharth



Might Indian bowling lineup showed some serious heart and steel to counter the onslaught of the Aussie power hitting. Australia looked to score big and create a mammoth lead but couldn’t go a long way by the Indian pace pace attack, on a 4th day GABBA pitch filled with cracks. Here are the major highlights of 4th day’s play:-



Aussie top order shines:

Warner and Haris gave Australia a great opening stand of 84 runs playing their natural aggressive cricket. Steve Smith joined the party by scoring a marvellous half century before he was dismissed with a lethal bouncer by Siraj. Australia were all-out in the 3rd session for 294 and a match-winning lead of 327 runs.



Miyan magic in Brisbane:

Despite losing his father prior to the series and all the racial slurs from the crowd, Mohammad Siraj showed his unbreakable toughness and excellence of execution in his bowling. Siraj ran through the Aussie batting lineup picking up his first 5 wicket haul in test cricket that included the wickets of Smith and Labuschagne. He clearly was teary-eyed after picking his 5th wicket as he celebrated. Shardul joined the party picking up 4 wickets and Sundar picked up the important wicket of Warner.



India need 328 runs to register one of the most significant victories in test cricket on the last day. India were 4-0 after Rohit played a cover drive for 4. Both Indian openers are unbeaten. The play was stopped due to heavy rain in the 3rd session. It’s going to be the ultimate test of temperament and resilience for the Indian batting as they take on Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon on 5th day on a difficult GABBA track. Can Indian pull of the seemingly unthinkable victory?

