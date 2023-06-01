Cornerstone Sport Signs Badminton Sensation PV Sindhu

Mumbai, India – May 31st, 2023 – Cornerstone Sport is thrilled to announce the signing of badminton superstar PV Sindhu, the celebrated two-time Olympic medalist and a trailblazing icon for women’s sports. As the only Indian woman to achieve this extraordinary feat, she has inspired generations of young athletes in India and across the globe.

PV Sindhu, known for her exceptional talent and outstanding achievements in the world of badminton, has become a global icon and an inspiration to millions of young fans around the world. Her remarkable performances on the court, including winning a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have catapulted her to the pinnacle of the sport. PV Sindhu was conferred with the Arjuna Award, which is the second-highest sporting honour of India and was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award in 2021 for her bronze medal-winning campaign at Tokyo 2020. She became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. The Indian badminton ace has five world championships medals, including a gold, a feat no Indian has ever achieved.

“I am thrilled to join hands with Cornerstone Sport,” said PV Sindhu. “They have an impressive track record of managing top athletes and helping them build successful careers both on and off the field. I am confident that their expertise and resources will further enhance my brand and commercial endeavors.”

Cornerstone Sport, known for its expertise in sports management, has a stellar roster of clients, including some of the biggest names in Indian sports. The firm has a proven track record of helping athletes build successful brand partnerships, endorsements, and other commercial opportunities.

“PV Sindhu’s status as a true icon in Indian sports and one of the world’s most talented and accomplished athletes is unquestionable. Her incredible achievements on and off the court are a result of her unparalleled talent, determination, and unwavering focus. We are honored to represent such an exceptional athlete, and we have no doubt that with her hard work and dedication, she will continue to achieve remarkable success both as an athlete and as a role model for people around the world. We are excited to support her in her journey and look forward to witnessing her future triumphs.” – Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sport.

About Cornerstone Sport: Cornerstone Sport is a premier sports agency that represents and manages athletes across the nation. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their dreams and where sports serves as a powerful force. We specialize in athlete representation, marketing, endorsements, and event management, and we are committed to making a positive impact in the world of sports.