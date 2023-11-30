Convocation Ceremony of 145th NDA course of National Defence Academy held

New Delhi,30th November: The Convocation Ceremony of 145th NDA course of National Defence Academy was held at the Habibullah Hall of NDA on 29 Nov 2023. A total of 204 cadets were conferred the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University which included 73 cadets in the Science stream, 86 cadets in the Computer Science stream and 45 cadets in Arts stream. 21 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme.

In addition, the B Tech stream comprising of 133 cadets of Navy and Air Force cadets also received a ‘three years course completion’ certificate as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with the degree after completion of one-year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics i.e. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Prof (Dr) Suresh W Gosavi, Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune. He was received by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Commandant, NDA. The academic report for the Autumn Term – 2023 was presented. The Chief Guest in his convocation address congratulated the cadets of the passing out course for successful completion of their gruelling training from one of the premier training academies of world repute. He congratulated and conveyed his sincere gratitude to all the parents who motivated their wards to join this prestigious Tri Services training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.