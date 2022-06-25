Continuous efforts should be made to widen the tax base in the state – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the officers of the departments related to revenue earning for achieving more revenue than the target. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is only as a result of improvement in the system, use of technology and continuous motivation of people to deposit the amount of revenue and taxes, that more than the target revenue receipts have become possible in the state. We have to make continuous efforts to widen the tax base in the state. Along with this, efforts to improve the existing gaps in the system continued. Operation of development activities and implementation of public welfare schemes in the state depend to a large extent on the amount received from various taxes and revenue. Therefore, we have to continuously motivate people to deposit revenue amounts and various taxes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a review meeting of revenue earning departments at his residence office. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, ACS Finance Shri Manoj Govil, Principal Secretary Revenue Shri Manish Rastogi and Principal Secretary Commercial Tax Smt. Deepali Rastogi were present. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat participated virtually in the meeting. Officials of the concerned departments also attended the meeting virtually.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the officers and employees engaged in the collection of taxes should work with honesty and sensitivity. It should be ensured that no one is harassed in the name of tax collection. In cases of non-payment of tax by mistake or omission or depositing less amount, the arrears should be deposited by adopting a cooperative and guiding approach. Where there is need and the intention is wrong, strict action must be taken. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan approved the proposal for re-implementation of Samadhan Yojana for recovery of old dues of mineral revenue. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the process of charging water rate for irrigation should be implemented effectively.

The details of receipts from VAT, GST, Excise, Mineral, Transport, Energy, Forest, Revenue, Public Asset Management and Irrigation were presented in the meeting. It was informed that 7 percent more achievements have been made against the target set for the months of April and May. Enforcement proceedings have benefited from greater use of data analysis. In the cases of scrutiny also, notices were issued to more people, as a result of which the deposit amount has increased. In cases of GST also, action was taken by identifying the deficiencies on the basis of data analytics and returns. Eligible persons who have not filed returns are being identified and motivated to file returns through messaging etc.

It was informed that the vehicle portal is effective in cases of evasion of motor vehicle tax. Also, as a result of improvement in the system and procedures in the Revenue Department, there has been an increase in the receipts of realization of ground rent for diversion and premium of Nazul pattas.