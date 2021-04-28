Continuing its spree, sleuth of lotteries department conducted raid in Ropar City

Chandigarh: Continuing its special drive against sale of Illegal lotteries/Parchi/Darha-satta, the sleuth of Directorate of Punjab state lotteries today conducted raid in Ropar City.



Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson of the department said that during surprise raid in Ropar City by the team of officials formed by Directorate of Punjab state lotteries, different lottery stalls were checked to find out that if any illegal sale of lotteries/Parchi/Darha-satta is happening.



“It is brought to the notice of lottery sellers that in case anyone found indulging in selling of Illegal lotteries/Parchi/Darha-satta, the strict legal action will be taken against them under the various sections of I.P.C. and Lotteries Act”, he said, adding that such kind of surprise raids will also be conducted in future to restrain the sale of illegal lotteries.

