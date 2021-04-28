911-Crore Rural Development Projects Put On Fast Track: Punjab CS

CHANDIGARH: In order to give impetus to the infrastructure development in the rural areas of the state, the Punjab Government on Tuesday prioritised the projects to the tune of Rs 911 crore for seeking assistance from NABARD under the RIDF-XXVII during the current financial year.



A decision to this effect was taken at a high-powered committee meeting, chaired by the Chief Secretary, Ms Vini Mahajan, to review the progress of the ongoing NABARD-funded projects in the state, here on Tuesday.



Lauding the efforts of NABARD, implementing departments and Finance department for doubling the availability of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) assistance to Rs 600 crore during 2020-21 registering 100 per cent year-on-year growth over the previous year by obtaining additional borrowing power for the first time, the Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to complete all the ongoing infrastructure and development projects in time.



Sharing the major highlights of 2020-21, Rajiv Siwach, CGM NABARD, apprised the Chief Secretary that the RIDF assistance of Rs 563.63 crore was sanctioned during 2020-21 which was 112.73 per cent of the normative allocation of Rs 500 crore.



He assured that the NABARD would provide enhanced allocation of Rs 700 crore for the rural infrastructure in the state during the current financial year looking at the performance of the state last year.



The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Water Resources Sarvjit Singh, Principal Secretary Finance KAP Sinha, Financial Commissioner Cooperation K Siva Prasad, Principal Secretary PWD Vikas Pratap, Principal Secretary Water Supply and Sanitation Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary Health Hussan Lal and Secretary School Education Krishan Kumar.

