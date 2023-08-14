Consumer Price Index Numbers On Base 2012=100 For Rural, Urban And Combined For The Month Of July 2023

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of July 2023 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.
The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of July 2023, NSO collected prices from 99.5% villages and 98.5% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 88.6% for rural and 92.2% for urban.
All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. July 2023 over July 2022), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:
All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: July 2023 over July 2022
|
|
Jul. 2023 (Prov.)
|
Jun. 2023 (Final)
|
Jul. 2022
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combd.
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combd.
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combd.
|
Inflation
|
CPI (General)
|
7.63
|
7.20
|
7.44
|
4.78
|
4.96
|
4.87
|
6.80
|
6.49
|
6.71
|
CFPI
|
11.04
|
12.32
|
11.51
|
4.67
|
4.31
|
4.55
|
6.73
|
6.69
|
6.69
|
Index
|
CPI (General)
|
187.6
|
184.7
|
186.3
|
181.9
|
179.9
|
181.0
|
174.3
|
172.3
|
173.4
|
CFPI
|
190.1
|
200.6
|
193.8
|
179.2
|
186.4
|
181.7
|
171.2
|
178.6
|
173.8
Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined
Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:
Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: July 2023 over June 2023
|
Indices
|
Jul. 2023 (Prov.)
|
Jun. 2023 (Final)
|
Monthly change (%)
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combd.
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combd.
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combd.
|
CPI (General)
|
187.6
|
184.7
|
186.3
|
181.9
|
179.9
|
181.0
|
3.13
|
2.67
|
2.93
|
CFPI
|
190.1
|
200.6
|
193.8
|
179.2
|
186.4
|
181.7
|
6.08
|
7.62
|
6.66
Note: Figures of July 2023 are provisional.
Next date of release for August 2023 CPI is 12th September 2023 (Tuesday). For more details please visit the website www.mospi.gov.in
List of Annex
|
Annex
|
Title
|
I
|
All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Final) and July 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
|
II
|
All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for July 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
|
III
|
General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Final) and July 2023 (Provisional)
|
IV
|
Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for July 2023 (Provisional)
Annex I
All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Final) and July 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
(Base: 2012=100)
|
Group Code
|
Sub-group Code
|
Description
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combined
|
Weights
|
Jun. 23 Index
|
Jul. 23 Index
|
Weights
|
Jun. 23 Index
|
Jul. 23 Index
|
Weights
|
Jun. 23 Index
|
Jul. 23 Index
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
(12)
|
|
1.1.01
|
Cereals and products
|
12.35
|
174.4
|
176.5
|
6.59
|
175.7
|
177.7
|
9.67
|
174.8
|
176.9
|
|
1.1.02
|
Meat and fish
|
4.38
|
220.4
|
215.6
|
2.73
|
226.6
|
221.9
|
3.61
|
222.6
|
217.8
|
|
1.1.03
|
Egg
|
0.49
|
181.1
|
180.0
|
0.36
|
185.4
|
184.8
|
0.43
|
182.8
|
181.9
|
|
1.1.04
|
Milk and products
|
7.72
|
180.1
|
180.6
|
5.33
|
179.8
|
180.3
|
6.61
|
180.0
|
180.5
|
|
1.1.05
|
Oils and fats
|
4.21
|
167.2
|
165.3
|
2.81
|
159.7
|
158.7
|
3.56
|
164.4
|
162.9
|
|
1.1.06
|
Fruits
|
2.88
|
167.0
|
173.5
|
2.90
|
177.8
|
186.7
|
2.89
|
172.0
|
179.7
|
|
1.1.07
|
Vegetables
|
7.46
|
165.9
|
227.0
|
4.41
|
210.8
|
295.2
|
6.04
|
181.1
|
250.1
|
|
1.1.08
|
Pulses and products
|
2.95
|
180.9
|
185.2
|
1.73
|
183.2
|
187.9
|
2.38
|
181.7
|
186.1
|
|
1.1.09
|
Sugar and Confectionery
|
1.70
|
122.8
|
123.8
|
0.97
|
124.9
|
125.8
|
1.36
|
123.5
|
124.5
|
|
1.1.10
|
Spices
|
3.11
|
226.3
|
234.4
|
1.79
|
216.8
|
224.5
|
2.50
|
223.1
|
231.1
|
|
1.2.11
|
Non-alcoholic beverages
|
1.37
|
179.2
|
179.6
|
1.13
|
166.7
|
167.4
|
1.26
|
174.0
|
174.5
|
|
1.1.12
|
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
|
5.56
|
191.6
|
192.0
|
5.54
|
198.4
|
199.3
|
5.55
|
194.8
|
195.4
|
1
|
|
Food and beverages
|
54.18
|
180.5
|
190.0
|
36.29
|
187.6
|
199.4
|
45.86
|
183.1
|
193.5
|
2
|
|
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
|
3.26
|
200.4
|
200.9
|
1.36
|
204.6
|
205.2
|
2.38
|
201.5
|
202.0
|
|
3.1.01
|
Clothing
|
6.32
|
191.9
|
192.4
|
4.72
|
182.0
|
182.2
|
5.58
|
188.0
|
188.4
|
|
3.1.02
|
Footwear
|
1.04
|
188.5
|
189.0
|
0.85
|
168.5
|
169.0
|
0.95
|
180.2
|
180.7
|
3
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
7.36
|
191.4
|
191.9
|
5.57
|
179.9
|
180.2
|
6.53
|
186.8
|
187.3
|
4
|
|
Housing
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
21.67
|
174.4
|
175.3
|
10.07
|
174.4
|
175.3
|
5
|
|
Fuel and light
|
7.94
|
181.8
|
185.5
|
5.58
|
184.7
|
187.4
|
6.84
|
182.9
|
186.2
|
|
6.1.01
|
Household goods and services
|
3.75
|
180.4
|
180.9
|
3.87
|
170.4
|
170.8
|
3.80
|
175.7
|
176.1
|
|
6.1.02
|
Health
|
6.83
|
188.5
|
189.1
|
4.81
|
182.8
|
183.5
|
5.89
|
186.3
|
187.0
|
|
6.1.03
|
Transport and communication
|
7.60
|
169.9
|
170.5
|
9.73
|
160.8
|
161.0
|
8.59
|
165.1
|
165.5
|
|
6.1.04
|
Recreation and amusement
|
1.37
|
174.3
|
175.0
|
2.04
|
169.8
|
170.5
|
1.68
|
171.8
|
172.5
|
|
6.1.05
|
Education
|
3.46
|
181.9
|
183.8
|
5.62
|
177.1
|
178.8
|
4.46
|
179.1
|
180.9
|
|
6.1.06
|
Personal care and effects
|
4.25
|
184.4
|
184.5
|
3.47
|
185.2
|
185.4
|
3.89
|
184.7
|
184.9
|
6
|
|
Miscellaneous
|
27.26
|
180.0
|
180.7
|
29.53
|
172.2
|
172.9
|
28.32
|
176.2
|
176.9
|
General Index (All Groups)
|
100.00
|
181.9
|
187.6
|
100.00
|
179.9
|
184.7
|
100.00
|
181.0
|
186.3
|
Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)
|
47.25
|
179.2
|
190.1
|
29.62
|
186.4
|
200.6
|
39.06
|
181.7
|
193.8
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex II
All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for July 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
(Base: 2012=100)
|
Group Code
|
Sub-group Code
|
Description
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combined
|
|
Jul. 22 Index
|
Jul. 23
Index
|
Inflation Rate
|
Jul. 22 Index
|
Jul. 23
Index
|
Inflation Rate
|
Jul. 22 Index
|
Jul. 23
Index
|
Inflation Rate
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
(12)
|
|
1.1.01
|
Cereals and products
|
155.2
|
176.5
|
13.72
|
159.3
|
177.7
|
11.55
|
156.5
|
176.9
|
13.04
|
|
1.1.02
|
Meat and fish
|
210.8
|
215.6
|
2.28
|
217.1
|
221.9
|
2.21
|
213.0
|
217.8
|
2.25
|
|
1.1.03
|
Egg
|
174.3
|
180.0
|
3.27
|
176.6
|
184.8
|
4.64
|
175.2
|
181.9
|
3.82
|
|
1.1.04
|
Milk and products
|
166.3
|
180.6
|
8.60
|
167.1
|
180.3
|
7.90
|
166.6
|
180.5
|
8.34
|
|
1.1.05
|
Oils and fats
|
202.2
|
165.3
|
-18.25
|
184.8
|
158.7
|
-14.12
|
195.8
|
162.9
|
-16.80
|
|
1.1.06
|
Fruits
|
169.6
|
173.5
|
2.30
|
179.5
|
186.7
|
4.01
|
174.2
|
179.7
|
3.16
|
|
1.1.07
|
Vegetables
|
168.6
|
227.0
|
34.64
|
208.5
|
295.2
|
41.58
|
182.1
|
250.1
|
37.34
|
|
1.1.08
|
Pulses and products
|
164.4
|
185.2
|
12.65
|
164.0
|
187.9
|
14.57
|
164.3
|
186.1
|
13.27
|
|
1.1.09
|
Sugar and Confectionery
|
119.2
|
123.8
|
3.86
|
121.5
|
125.8
|
3.54
|
120.0
|
124.5
|
3.75
|
|
1.1.10
|
Spices
|
191.8
|
234.4
|
22.21
|
186.3
|
224.5
|
20.50
|
190.0
|
231.1
|
21.63
|
|
1.2.11
|
Non-alcoholic beverages
|
174.5
|
179.6
|
2.92
|
159.8
|
167.4
|
4.76
|
168.4
|
174.5
|
3.62
|
|
1.1.12
|
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
|
183.1
|
192.0
|
4.86
|
187.7
|
199.3
|
6.18
|
185.2
|
195.4
|
5.51
|
|
1
|
Food and beverages
|
172.5
|
190.0
|
10.14
|
179.4
|
199.4
|
11.15
|
175.0
|
193.5
|
10.57
|
|
2
|
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
|
193.2
|
200.9
|
3.99
|
198.6
|
205.2
|
3.32
|
194.6
|
202.0
|
3.80
|
|
3.1.01
|
Clothing
|
182.0
|
192.4
|
5.71
|
172.7
|
182.2
|
5.50
|
178.3
|
188.4
|
5.66
|
|
3.1.02
|
Footwear
|
180.3
|
189.0
|
4.83
|
158.7
|
169.0
|
6.49
|
171.3
|
180.7
|
5.49
|
|
3
|
Clothing and footwear
|
181.7
|
191.9
|
5.61
|
170.6
|
180.2
|
5.63
|
177.3
|
187.3
|
5.64
|
|
4
|
Housing
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
167.8
|
175.3
|
4.47
|
167.8
|
175.3
|
4.47
|
|
5
|
Fuel and light
|
179.6
|
185.5
|
3.29
|
179.5
|
187.4
|
4.40
|
179.6
|
186.2
|
3.67
|
|
6.1.01
|
Household goods and services
|
171.3
|
180.9
|
5.60
|
163.1
|
170.8
|
4.72
|
167.4
|
176.1
|
5.20
|
|
6.1.02
|
Health
|
178.8
|
189.1
|
5.76
|
171.7
|
183.5
|
6.87
|
176.1
|
187.0
|
6.19
|
|
6.1.03
|
Transport and communication
|
166.3
|
170.5
|
2.53
|
157.4
|
161.0
|
2.29
|
161.6
|
165.5
|
2.41
|
|
6.1.04
|
Recreation and amusement
|
168.6
|
175.0
|
3.80
|
164.6
|
170.5
|
3.58
|
166.3
|
172.5
|
3.73
|
|
6.1.05
|
Education
|
174.7
|
183.8
|
5.21
|
169.1
|
178.8
|
5.74
|
171.4
|
180.9
|
5.54
|
|
6.1.06
|
Personal care and effects
|
169.7
|
184.5
|
8.72
|
169.8
|
185.4
|
9.19
|
169.7
|
184.9
|
8.96
|
|
6
|
Miscellaneous
|
171.8
|
180.7
|
5.18
|
164.7
|
172.9
|
4.98
|
168.4
|
176.9
|
5.05
|
|
General Index (All Groups)
|
174.3
|
187.6
|
7.63
|
172.3
|
184.7
|
7.20
|
173.4
|
186.3
|
7.44
|
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex III
General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Final) and July 2023 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of the State/UT
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combined
|
Weights
|
Jun. 23 Index
|
Jul. 23 Index
|
Weights
|
Jun. 23 Index
|
Jul. 23 Index
|
Weights
|
Jun. 23 Index
|
Jul. 23 Index
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
5.40
|
187.1
|
192.1
|
3.64
|
188.1
|
191.5
|
4.58
|
187.5
|
191.9
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0.14
|
185.4
|
187.4
|
0.06
|
—
|
—
|
0.10
|
185.4
|
187.4
|
3
|
Assam
|
2.63
|
182.0
|
186.5
|
0.79
|
179.4
|
183.2
|
1.77
|
181.5
|
185.8
|
4
|
Bihar
|
8.21
|
174.5
|
179.5
|
1.62
|
183.0
|
187.4
|
5.14
|
175.7
|
180.7
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1.68
|
172.2
|
181.4
|
1.22
|
170.9
|
179.3
|
1.46
|
171.7
|
180.6
|
6
|
Delhi
|
0.28
|
167.0
|
169.1
|
5.64
|
165.1
|
170.2
|
2.77
|
165.2
|
170.1
|
7
|
Goa
|
0.14
|
174.6
|
176.6
|
0.25
|
172.7
|
174.0
|
0.19
|
173.4
|
175.0
|
8
|
Gujarat
|
4.54
|
178.6
|
183.9
|
6.82
|
170.3
|
177.2
|
5.60
|
173.9
|
180.1
|
9
|
Haryana
|
3.30
|
180.9
|
187.4
|
3.35
|
173.9
|
179.2
|
3.32
|
177.6
|
183.6
|
10
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1.03
|
169.5
|
174.9
|
0.26
|
177.0
|
181.4
|
0.67
|
170.9
|
176.1
|
11
|
Jharkhand
|
1.96
|
175.8
|
184.1
|
1.39
|
181.9
|
188.9
|
1.69
|
178.1
|
185.9
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
5.09
|
182.3
|
188.8
|
6.81
|
188.3
|
192.7
|
5.89
|
185.5
|
190.9
|
13
|
Kerala
|
5.50
|
189.3
|
191.4
|
3.46
|
187.2
|
188.6
|
4.55
|
188.6
|
190.4
|
14
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
4.93
|
177.6
|
185.2
|
3.97
|
183.2
|
190.1
|
4.48
|
179.9
|
187.2
|
15
|
Maharashtra
|
8.25
|
184.1
|
188.8
|
18.86
|
176.3
|
179.2
|
13.18
|
178.9
|
182.4
|
16
|
Manipur
|
0.23
|
213.3
|
215.6
|
0.12
|
177.4
|
178.0
|
0.18
|
201.9
|
203.7
|
17
|
Meghalaya
|
0.28
|
165.3
|
169.2
|
0.15
|
175.2
|
178.3
|
0.22
|
168.4
|
172.0
|
18
|
Mizoram
|
0.07
|
197.7
|
198.6
|
0.13
|
173.3
|
173.4
|
0.10
|
182.8
|
183.2
|
19
|
Nagaland
|
0.14
|
189.6
|
191.8
|
0.12
|
175.9
|
178.7
|
0.13
|
183.8
|
186.2
|
20
|
Odisha
|
2.93
|
181.3
|
189.6
|
1.31
|
177.1
|
184.3
|
2.18
|
180.1
|
188.1
|
21
|
Punjab
|
3.31
|
176.8
|
181.5
|
3.09
|
168.9
|
174.7
|
3.21
|
173.3
|
178.5
|
22
|
Rajasthan
|
6.63
|
176.9
|
185.7
|
4.23
|
176.5
|
186.8
|
5.51
|
176.8
|
186.1
|
23
|
Sikkim
|
0.06
|
196.5
|
202.3
|
0.03
|
181.2
|
184.7
|
0.05
|
191.5
|
196.6
|
24
|
Tamil Nadu
|
5.55
|
189.7
|
194.1
|
9.20
|
189.0
|
193.1
|
7.25
|
189.3
|
193.5
|
25
|
Telangana
|
3.16
|
198.0
|
203.1
|
4.41
|
188.9
|
193.8
|
3.74
|
193.0
|
198.0
|
26
|
Tripura
|
0.35
|
200.3
|
204.5
|
0.14
|
190.4
|
192.7
|
0.25
|
197.7
|
201.5
|
27
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
14.83
|
179.2
|
185.7
|
9.54
|
180.1
|
186.9
|
12.37
|
179.5
|
186.1
|
28
|
Uttarakhand
|
1.06
|
178.8
|
182.9
|
0.73
|
182.1
|
188.0
|
0.91
|
180.0
|
184.8
|
29
|
West Bengal
|
6.99
|
187.3
|
192.3
|
7.20
|
185.0
|
188.0
|
7.09
|
186.2
|
190.3
|
30
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
0.05
|
199.7
|
201.0
|
0.07
|
179.1
|
179.8
|
0.06
|
189.2
|
190.2
|
31
|
Chandigarh
|
0.02
|
180.7
|
187.6
|
0.34
|
169.3
|
173.9
|
0.17
|
169.9
|
174.7
|
32
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
0.02
|
168.5
|
175.9
|
0.04
|
177.1
|
184.6
|
0.03
|
174.2
|
181.7
|
33
|
Daman & Diu
|
0.02
|
183.1
|
192.1
|
0.02
|
179.8
|
184.8
|
0.02
|
181.7
|
189.0
|
34
|
Jammu & Kashmir*
|
1.14
|
188.0
|
191.9
|
0.72
|
188.4
|
191.7
|
0.94
|
188.1
|
191.8
|
35
|
Lakshadweep
|
0.01
|
194.6
|
203.3
|
0.01
|
184.3
|
188.9
|
0.01
|
189.3
|
195.9
|
36
|
Puducherry
|
0.08
|
192.4
|
196.0
|
0.27
|
186.0
|
188.9
|
0.17
|
187.6
|
190.7
|
All India
|
100.00
|
181.9
|
187.6
|
100.00
|
179.9
|
184.7
|
100.00
|
181.0
|
186.3
Notes:
- Prov.: Provisional
- –: indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
- *: Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir
and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
Annex IV
Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for July 2023 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of the State/UT
|
Rural
|
Urban
|
Combined
|
Jul. 22 Index
|
Jul. 23
Index
|
Inflation Rate
|
Jul. 22 Index
|
Jul. 23
Index
|
Inflation Rate
|
Jul. 22 Index
|
Jul. 23
Index
|
Inflation Rate
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
176.4
|
192.1
|
8.90
|
179.4
|
191.5
|
6.74
|
177.5
|
191.9
|
8.11
|
2
|
Assam
|
179.9
|
186.5
|
3.67
|
174.8
|
183.2
|
4.81
|
178.8
|
185.8
|
3.91
|
3
|
Bihar
|
166.6
|
179.5
|
7.74
|
174.3
|
187.4
|
7.52
|
167.7
|
180.7
|
7.75
|
4
|
Chhattisgarh
|
172.0
|
181.4
|
5.47
|
167.7
|
179.3
|
6.92
|
170.3
|
180.6
|
6.05
|
5
|
Delhi
|
165.3
|
169.1
|
2.30
|
163.9
|
170.2
|
3.84
|
164.0
|
170.1
|
3.72
|
6
|
Gujarat
|
171.4
|
183.9
|
7.29
|
164.7
|
177.2
|
7.59
|
167.6
|
180.1
|
7.46
|
7
|
Haryana
|
171.2
|
187.4
|
9.46
|
167.3
|
179.2
|
7.11
|
169.4
|
183.6
|
8.38
|
8
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
163.3
|
174.9
|
7.10
|
169.2
|
181.4
|
7.21
|
164.4
|
176.1
|
7.12
|
9
|
Jharkhand
|
167.5
|
184.1
|
9.91
|
174.8
|
188.9
|
8.07
|
170.3
|
185.9
|
9.16
|
10
|
Karnataka
|
173.7
|
188.8
|
8.69
|
179.9
|
192.7
|
7.12
|
177.0
|
190.9
|
7.85
|
11
|
Kerala
|
179.7
|
191.4
|
6.51
|
177.3
|
188.6
|
6.37
|
178.9
|
190.4
|
6.43
|
12
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
174.5
|
185.2
|
6.13
|
176.6
|
190.1
|
7.64
|
175.4
|
187.2
|
6.73
|
13
|
Maharashtra
|
176.7
|
188.8
|
6.85
|
168.2
|
179.2
|
6.54
|
171.0
|
182.4
|
6.67
|
14
|
Odisha
|
175.2
|
189.6
|
8.22
|
167.7
|
184.3
|
9.90
|
173.1
|
188.1
|
8.67
|
15
|
Punjab
|
170.5
|
181.5
|
6.45
|
162.1
|
174.7
|
7.77
|
166.7
|
178.5
|
7.08
|
16
|
Rajasthan
|
169.9
|
185.7
|
9.30
|
169.2
|
186.8
|
10.40
|
169.7
|
186.1
|
9.66
|
17
|
Tamil Nadu
|
177.4
|
194.1
|
9.41
|
177.7
|
193.1
|
8.67
|
177.6
|
193.5
|
8.95
|
18
|
Telangana
|
185.1
|
203.1
|
9.72
|
180.1
|
193.8
|
7.61
|
182.4
|
198.0
|
8.55
|
19
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
171.6
|
185.7
|
8.22
|
173.0
|
186.9
|
8.03
|
172.1
|
186.1
|
8.13
|
20
|
Uttarakhand
|
170.2
|
182.9
|
7.46
|
170.2
|
188.0
|
10.46
|
170.2
|
184.8
|
8.58
|
21
|
West Bengal
|
181.5
|
192.3
|
5.95
|
177.4
|
188.0
|
5.98
|
179.6
|
190.3
|
5.96
|
22
|
Jammu & Kashmir*
|
182.8
|
191.9
|
4.98
|
182.6
|
191.7
|
4.98
|
182.7
|
191.8
|
4.98
|
All India
|
174.3
|
187.6
|
7.63
|
172.3
|
184.7
|
7.20
|
173.4
|
186.3
|
7.44