National

Consumer Price Index Numbers On Base 2012=100 For Rural, Urban And Combined For The Month Of July 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of July 2023 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of July 2023, NSO collected prices from 99.5% villages and 98.5% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 88.6% for rural and 92.2% for urban.

All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. July 2023 over July 2022), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: July 2023 over July 2022

 

Jul. 2023 (Prov.)

Jun. 2023 (Final)

Jul. 2022

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Inflation

CPI (General)

7.63

7.20

7.44

4.78

4.96

4.87

6.80

6.49

6.71

CFPI

11.04

12.32

11.51

4.67

4.31

4.55

6.73

6.69

6.69

Index

CPI (General)

187.6

184.7

186.3

181.9

179.9

181.0

174.3

172.3

173.4

CFPI

190.1

200.6

193.8

179.2

186.4

181.7

171.2

178.6

173.8

 Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

 

Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: July 2023 over June 2023

Indices

Jul. 2023 (Prov.)

Jun. 2023 (Final)

Monthly change (%)

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

CPI (General)

187.6

184.7

186.3

181.9

179.9

181.0

3.13

2.67

2.93

CFPI

190.1

200.6

193.8

179.2

186.4

181.7

6.08

7.62

6.66

           Note: Figures of July 2023 are provisional.

 

Next date of release for August 2023 CPI is 12th September 2023 (Tuesday). For more details please visit the website www.mospi.gov.in

 

List of Annex

Annex

Title

I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Final) and July 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II

All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for July 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Final) and July 2023 (Provisional)

IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for July 2023 (Provisional)

 

 

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Final) and July 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Jun. 23 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23 Index
(Prov.)

Weights

Jun. 23 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23 Index
(Prov.)

Weights

Jun. 23 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23 Index
(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

12.35

174.4

176.5

6.59

175.7

177.7

9.67

174.8

176.9

 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

4.38

220.4

215.6

2.73

226.6

221.9

3.61

222.6

217.8

 

1.1.03

Egg

0.49

181.1

180.0

0.36

185.4

184.8

0.43

182.8

181.9

 

1.1.04

Milk and products

7.72

180.1

180.6

5.33

179.8

180.3

6.61

180.0

180.5

 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

4.21

167.2

165.3

2.81

159.7

158.7

3.56

164.4

162.9

 

1.1.06

Fruits

2.88

167.0

173.5

2.90

177.8

186.7

2.89

172.0

179.7

 

1.1.07

Vegetables

7.46

165.9

227.0

4.41

210.8

295.2

6.04

181.1

250.1

 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

2.95

180.9

185.2

1.73

183.2

187.9

2.38

181.7

186.1

 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

1.70

122.8

123.8

0.97

124.9

125.8

1.36

123.5

124.5

 

1.1.10

Spices

3.11

226.3

234.4

1.79

216.8

224.5

2.50

223.1

231.1

 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

1.37

179.2

179.6

1.13

166.7

167.4

1.26

174.0

174.5

 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

5.56

191.6

192.0

5.54

198.4

199.3

5.55

194.8

195.4

1

 

Food and beverages

54.18

180.5

190.0

36.29

187.6

199.4

45.86

183.1

193.5

2

 

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

3.26

200.4

200.9

1.36

204.6

205.2

2.38

201.5

202.0

 

3.1.01

Clothing

6.32

191.9

192.4

4.72

182.0

182.2

5.58

188.0

188.4

 

3.1.02

Footwear

1.04

188.5

189.0

0.85

168.5

169.0

0.95

180.2

180.7

3

 

Clothing and footwear

7.36

191.4

191.9

5.57

179.9

180.2

6.53

186.8

187.3

4

 

Housing

21.67

174.4

175.3

10.07

174.4

175.3

5

 

Fuel and light

7.94

181.8

185.5

5.58

184.7

187.4

6.84

182.9

186.2

 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

3.75

180.4

180.9

3.87

170.4

170.8

3.80

175.7

176.1

 

6.1.02

Health

6.83

188.5

189.1

4.81

182.8

183.5

5.89

186.3

187.0

 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

7.60

169.9

170.5

9.73

160.8

161.0

8.59

165.1

165.5

 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

1.37

174.3

175.0

2.04

169.8

170.5

1.68

171.8

172.5

 

6.1.05

Education

3.46

181.9

183.8

5.62

177.1

178.8

4.46

179.1

180.9

 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

4.25

184.4

184.5

3.47

185.2

185.4

3.89

184.7

184.9

6

 

Miscellaneous

27.26

180.0

180.7

29.53

172.2

172.9

28.32

176.2

176.9

General Index (All Groups)

100.00

181.9

187.6

100.00

179.9

184.7

100.00

181.0

186.3

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)

47.25

179.2

190.1

29.62

186.4

200.6

39.06

181.7

193.8

Notes:

  1. Prov. : Provisional.
  2. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
  3. –        : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

 

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for July 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

 

Jul. 22 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

Jul. 22 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

Jul. 22 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

 

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

 
 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

155.2

176.5

13.72

159.3

177.7

11.55

156.5

176.9

13.04

 
 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

210.8

215.6

2.28

217.1

221.9

2.21

213.0

217.8

2.25

 
 

1.1.03

Egg

174.3

180.0

3.27

176.6

184.8

4.64

175.2

181.9

3.82

 
 

1.1.04

Milk and products

166.3

180.6

8.60

167.1

180.3

7.90

166.6

180.5

8.34

 
 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

202.2

165.3

-18.25

184.8

158.7

-14.12

195.8

162.9

-16.80

 
 

1.1.06

Fruits

169.6

173.5

2.30

179.5

186.7

4.01

174.2

179.7

3.16

 
 

1.1.07

Vegetables

168.6

227.0

34.64

208.5

295.2

41.58

182.1

250.1

37.34

 
 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

164.4

185.2

12.65

164.0

187.9

14.57

164.3

186.1

13.27

 
 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

119.2

123.8

3.86

121.5

125.8

3.54

120.0

124.5

3.75

 
 

1.1.10

Spices

191.8

234.4

22.21

186.3

224.5

20.50

190.0

231.1

21.63

 
 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

174.5

179.6

2.92

159.8

167.4

4.76

168.4

174.5

3.62

 
 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

183.1

192.0

4.86

187.7

199.3

6.18

185.2

195.4

5.51

 

1

  

Food and beverages

172.5

190.0

10.14

179.4

199.4

11.15

175.0

193.5

10.57

 

2

  

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

193.2

200.9

3.99

198.6

205.2

3.32

194.6

202.0

3.80

 
 

3.1.01

Clothing

182.0

192.4

5.71

172.7

182.2

5.50

178.3

188.4

5.66

 
 

3.1.02

Footwear

180.3

189.0

4.83

158.7

169.0

6.49

171.3

180.7

5.49

 

3

  

Clothing and footwear

181.7

191.9

5.61

170.6

180.2

5.63

177.3

187.3

5.64

 

4

  

Housing

167.8

175.3

4.47

167.8

175.3

4.47

 

5

  

Fuel and light

179.6

185.5

3.29

179.5

187.4

4.40

179.6

186.2

3.67

 
 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

171.3

180.9

5.60

163.1

170.8

4.72

167.4

176.1

5.20

 
 

6.1.02

Health

178.8

189.1

5.76

171.7

183.5

6.87

176.1

187.0

6.19

 
 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

166.3

170.5

2.53

157.4

161.0

2.29

161.6

165.5

2.41

 
 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

168.6

175.0

3.80

164.6

170.5

3.58

166.3

172.5

3.73

 
 

6.1.05

Education

174.7

183.8

5.21

169.1

178.8

5.74

171.4

180.9

5.54

 
 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

169.7

184.5

8.72

169.8

185.4

9.19

169.7

184.9

8.96

 

6

  

Miscellaneous

171.8

180.7

5.18

164.7

172.9

4.98

168.4

176.9

5.05

 

General Index (All Groups)

174.3

187.6

7.63

172.3

184.7

7.20

173.4

186.3

7.44

 

Notes:

  1. Prov.       : Provisional.
  2. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

 

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Final) and July 2023 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

 

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Jun. 23 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23 Index
(Prov.)

Weights

Jun. 23 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23 Index
(Prov.)

Weights

Jun. 23 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23 Index
(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

5.40

187.1

192.1

3.64

188.1

191.5

4.58

187.5

191.9

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.14

185.4

187.4

0.06

0.10

185.4

187.4

3

Assam

2.63

182.0

186.5

0.79

179.4

183.2

1.77

181.5

185.8

4

Bihar

8.21

174.5

179.5

1.62

183.0

187.4

5.14

175.7

180.7

5

Chhattisgarh

1.68

172.2

181.4

1.22

170.9

179.3

1.46

171.7

180.6

6

Delhi

0.28

167.0

169.1

5.64

165.1

170.2

2.77

165.2

170.1

7

Goa

0.14

174.6

176.6

0.25

172.7

174.0

0.19

173.4

175.0

8

Gujarat

4.54

178.6

183.9

6.82

170.3

177.2

5.60

173.9

180.1

9

Haryana

3.30

180.9

187.4

3.35

173.9

179.2

3.32

177.6

183.6

10

Himachal Pradesh

1.03

169.5

174.9

0.26

177.0

181.4

0.67

170.9

176.1

11

Jharkhand

1.96

175.8

184.1

1.39

181.9

188.9

1.69

178.1

185.9

12

Karnataka

5.09

182.3

188.8

6.81

188.3

192.7

5.89

185.5

190.9

13

Kerala

5.50

189.3

191.4

3.46

187.2

188.6

4.55

188.6

190.4

14

Madhya Pradesh

4.93

177.6

185.2

3.97

183.2

190.1

4.48

179.9

187.2

15

Maharashtra

8.25

184.1

188.8

18.86

176.3

179.2

13.18

178.9

182.4

16

Manipur

0.23

213.3

215.6

0.12

177.4

178.0

0.18

201.9

203.7

17

Meghalaya

0.28

165.3

169.2

0.15

175.2

178.3

0.22

168.4

172.0

18

Mizoram

0.07

197.7

198.6

0.13

173.3

173.4

0.10

182.8

183.2

19

Nagaland

0.14

189.6

191.8

0.12

175.9

178.7

0.13

183.8

186.2

20

Odisha

2.93

181.3

189.6

1.31

177.1

184.3

2.18

180.1

188.1

21

Punjab

3.31

176.8

181.5

3.09

168.9

174.7

3.21

173.3

178.5

22

Rajasthan

6.63

176.9

185.7

4.23

176.5

186.8

5.51

176.8

186.1

23

Sikkim

0.06

196.5

202.3

0.03

181.2

184.7

0.05

191.5

196.6

24

Tamil Nadu

5.55

189.7

194.1

9.20

189.0

193.1

7.25

189.3

193.5

25

Telangana

3.16

198.0

203.1

4.41

188.9

193.8

3.74

193.0

198.0

26

Tripura

0.35

200.3

204.5

0.14

190.4

192.7

0.25

197.7

201.5

27

Uttar Pradesh

14.83

179.2

185.7

9.54

180.1

186.9

12.37

179.5

186.1

28

Uttarakhand

1.06

178.8

182.9

0.73

182.1

188.0

0.91

180.0

184.8

29

West Bengal

6.99

187.3

192.3

7.20

185.0

188.0

7.09

186.2

190.3

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0.05

199.7

201.0

0.07

179.1

179.8

0.06

189.2

190.2

31

Chandigarh

0.02

180.7

187.6

0.34

169.3

173.9

0.17

169.9

174.7

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0.02

168.5

175.9

0.04

177.1

184.6

0.03

174.2

181.7

33

Daman & Diu

0.02

183.1

192.1

0.02

179.8

184.8

0.02

181.7

189.0

34

Jammu & Kashmir*

1.14

188.0

191.9

0.72

188.4

191.7

0.94

188.1

191.8

35

Lakshadweep

0.01

194.6

203.3

0.01

184.3

188.9

0.01

189.3

195.9

36

Puducherry

0.08

192.4

196.0

0.27

186.0

188.9

0.17

187.6

190.7

All India

100.00

181.9

187.6

100.00

179.9

184.7

100.00

181.0

186.3

Notes:

  1. Prov.:  Provisional
  2. –:  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
  3. *: Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

 

Annex IV

 

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for July 2023 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Jul. 22 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

Jul. 22 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

Jul. 22 Index
(Final)

Jul. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

176.4

192.1

8.90

179.4

191.5

6.74

177.5

191.9

8.11

2

Assam

179.9

186.5

3.67

174.8

183.2

4.81

178.8

185.8

3.91

3

Bihar

166.6

179.5

7.74

174.3

187.4

7.52

167.7

180.7

7.75

4

Chhattisgarh

172.0

181.4

5.47

167.7

179.3

6.92

170.3

180.6

6.05

5

Delhi

165.3

169.1

2.30

163.9

170.2

3.84

164.0

170.1

3.72

6

Gujarat

171.4

183.9

7.29

164.7

177.2

7.59

167.6

180.1

7.46

7

Haryana

171.2

187.4

9.46

167.3

179.2

7.11

169.4

183.6

8.38

8

Himachal Pradesh

163.3

174.9

7.10

169.2

181.4

7.21

164.4

176.1

7.12

9

Jharkhand

167.5

184.1

9.91

174.8

188.9

8.07

170.3

185.9

9.16

10

Karnataka

173.7

188.8

8.69

179.9

192.7

7.12

177.0

190.9

7.85

11

Kerala

179.7

191.4

6.51

177.3

188.6

6.37

178.9

190.4

6.43

12

Madhya Pradesh

174.5

185.2

6.13

176.6

190.1

7.64

175.4

187.2

6.73

13

Maharashtra

176.7

188.8

6.85

168.2

179.2

6.54

171.0

182.4

6.67

14

Odisha

175.2

189.6

8.22

167.7

184.3

9.90

173.1

188.1

8.67

15

Punjab

170.5

181.5

6.45

162.1

174.7

7.77

166.7

178.5

7.08

16

Rajasthan

169.9

185.7

9.30

169.2

186.8

10.40

169.7

186.1

9.66

17

Tamil Nadu

177.4

194.1

9.41

177.7

193.1

8.67

177.6

193.5

8.95

18

Telangana

185.1

203.1

9.72

180.1

193.8

7.61

182.4

198.0

8.55

19

Uttar Pradesh

171.6

185.7

8.22

173.0

186.9

8.03

172.1

186.1

8.13

20

Uttarakhand

170.2

182.9

7.46

170.2

188.0

10.46

170.2

184.8

8.58

21

West Bengal

181.5

192.3

5.95

177.4

188.0

5.98

179.6

190.3

5.96

22

Jammu & Kashmir*

182.8

191.9

4.98

182.6

191.7

4.98

182.7

191.8

4.98

All India

174.3

187.6

7.63

172.3

184.7

7.20

173.4

186.3

7.44
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.