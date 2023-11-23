Consultative Committee of Ministry of Steel meets to discuss first ever initiative to introduce labeling and branding of steel sector’s products

New Delhi,23rd November: The Consultative Committee meeting for the Ministry of Steel was convened today to discuss the progress on the first-of-its kind novel initiative by the Ministry of Steel and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to introduce branding and labelling of ‘Made-in-India’ steel products in the global market. Apart from making Indian steel products more attractive to buyers, this would also ensure standardized quality of goods.

Chaired by Union Minister of Steel Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the meeting was graced by Minister of State for Steel, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Members of Parliament, Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal and Shri Akhilesh Prasad Singh, as well as officers from Ministry of Steel and its steel PSUs.

The meeting commenced with a formal presentation to MPs by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who highlighted the significance of branding in promoting the Indian steel industry and realizing the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ brand vision. He also emphasised on the efforts to build India as a “manufacturing center” of the world, which requires a unified and distinctive identity for Indian steel that reflects its quality, innovation, and sustainability practices.

Under the guidance of Sh. Scindia, the Ministry of Steel initiated collaborative efforts in September 2022, engaging with key stakeholders including the steel industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and the Quality Council of India (QCI) to provide a definitive direction to the branding of Indian steel products. Made in India branding provides for labeling of domestic steel products with details of the product, and a Made in India Logo along with a QR Code.

It is important to note that it is the first ever initiative by any ministry to introduce labeling and branding of the sector’s products. He mentioned that the Ministry of Steel is the first ministry to come up with such a branding exercise, where a single brand identity for Indian-made steel will represent India’s strong manufacturing potential.

Union Minister, while highlighting this as a significant step forward, said that Made in India Branding has been rolled out for select products of all major ISPs. ISPs – QCI portal Application Programming Interface (API) integration has also been completed for Label and QR code authentication. The rollout will be extended to include more products, as well as those by the SSIs (Secondary Steel Industries) in the next phase.

The Minister informed that National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad has been engaged to design the labels.