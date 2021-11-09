Consultation Paper on Statutory Audit and Auditing Standards for Micro, Small and Medium Companies (MSMCs) – extension of last date for submission of comments to 30th November 2021

New Delhi : The last date for submission of comments on Consultation Paper on Statutory Audit and Auditing Standards for Micro, Small and Medium Companies (MSMCs) has been extended from 10th November to 30th November 2021. Consultation Paper may be viewed at: https://nfra.gov.in/sites/default/files/NFRAConsultationPaperMSMCs_0.pdf

The comments may either be submitted by email at [email protected] or by post to NFRA at:

The Secretary,

National Financial Reporting Authority

7th-8th Floor, Hindustan Times House, 18-20,

Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi 110001