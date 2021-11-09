Delivery of Fourth Scorpene Submarine ‘VELA’ to Indian Navy

New Delhi : The fourth submarine of the Project – 75, Yard 11878 was delivered to the Indian Navy today, 09 November 2021. Project – 75 includes construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. Christened ‘Vela’, the submarine was launched on 06 May 19, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. Three of these submarines are already in commission with the Indian Navy.

Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements. Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is yet another step towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

The submarine would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Indian Navies capability.