Jaipur: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, 1 goes To BJP.

All three candidates of Congress – Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala – win from #Rajasthan. BJP will face a similar defeat in 2023 assembly elections as well, tweets CM Ashok Gehlot.

Pramod Tiwari – 41 votes

Mukul Wasnik – 42 votes

Randeep Surjewala – 43 votes

BJP backed Independent Candidate ZEE Group Owner Subhas Chandra 30 Votes